3 best tips to quickly increase Minecraft XP points (2022)

Minecraft has an extensive XP point system. These are experience points that a player gains while doing various tasks in the game. These XP points can then be used to strengthen players in different ways. Gaining XP can be a slow process, but there are ways to level up quickly.

Whenever a player kills a mob, smelts items, breeds or tames mobs, etc., they gain XP, denoted by a green bar at the bottom of the game, which increases in number once the bar is filled.

Players then use the XP points to enchant their weapons, tools and armor and make them more powerful. It is also used when a player uses an anvil.

Top 3 ways to increase XP points quickly in Minecraft (2022)

Although there are various ways to gain XP points in the game, here are three best tips to increase XP points quickly:

3) Defeating Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon death (Image via Minecraft)

Ender Dragon is the final boss mob in the game, a beast that resides in the End realm. This mob drops the highest amount of XP orbs after being killed. Although it is not the best way to gain XP points, it can give players the highest amount of XP points in one go.

The Ender Dragon drops 12,000 XP orbs (ten orbs of 960 XP and one of 2400). Players can also respawn the Ender Dragon, but the mob will only drop 500 points after the first fight.

2) Spawner XP Farm

Spawner XP Farm (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Almost all players have encountered a mob spawner in the game. These spawners can endlessly spawn hostile mobs in the dark. Hence, players can create an XP farm around the spawner block.

Players can make the dungeon spawner bigger and flow water towards a room to kill the mob without getting attacked. This will give players an endless amount of XP points and loads of items dropped by the mobs.

1) Enderman Farm

Enderman Farm (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

In the End realm, players will notice a lot of Endermen on the main End island. Endermen are neutral mobs that drop the most XP points upon death (except boss mobs).

Hence, after killing the Ender Dragon, an Enderman farm can be constructed where all the Enderman can be trapped and killed. This is the best farm to increase XP points quickly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

