What kind of game is Minecraft Legends? All you need to know about latest Minecraft game

Minecraft Legends has finally arrived, and many players are stepping into the shoes of heroes as they battle an invasion from the Nether. However, for those who may be curious about checking out the game, it's best to know what they're getting into.

Put plainly, as a spin-off, Minecraft Legends isn't all that similar to the original sandbox title. The two games certainly have their similarities, but they also have plenty of differences.

It's best to be aware of the differences between these two titles so players know what kind of gameplay they'll be experiencing once they've acquired Minecraft Legends.

Now that the title has arrived in earnest, it's worth diving into just what kind of game it is.

Breaking down the gameplay of Minecraft Legends

While the original Minecraft is a Survival Crafting game at its core, Minecraft Legends focuses more heavily on combat and strategy.

Technically, Legends is coined as an action/strategy title that is played from a third-person perspective. The primary gameplay is split between the story/campaign, which can be played solo or with up to four total players, and the Versus Mode, which pits two teams of four players against each other. PvE and PvP limitations aside, the core gameplay remains largely the same.

In the campaign, players will take on the role of a hero in the Overworld, who must defend the inhabitants of the dimension against an invasion of piglins from the Nether. Fortunately, they won't have to do so alone, as heroes can recruit allies in their battle from the various mobs and creatures living in the Overworld.

In addition to using the likes of golems and creepers in battle, players can also find allays that will be willing to collect resources for them.

On the subject of resources, heroes in Minecraft Legends will collect materials, much like they would in Minecraft survival. Players can even build structures, albeit in a considerably different way from the original game.

Heroes can build many different buildings and architectural creations, but not exactly block by block like they would in Minecraft. Regardless, creativity still comes into play.

Players can still place and arrange their various structures to create a base that fits their playstyle and personal tastes. Heroes can create spawners to produce units to assist them in battle, defense towers, fortifications, and much more.

Considering players will spend quite a bit of time in their base when they're not out defending structures from piglins, it's certainly worth investing in. This is particularly true in PvP modes since enemy players will be aiming to destroy opposing bases when they aren't dealing with the piglins.

Thanks to the implementation of cross-platform multiplayer, Minecraft Legends fans can engage in PvE or PvP combat whenever needed, no matter what platform they find themselves on. Progression is tied to a player's account, so as long as they sign in on a different device, all of their progress will carry over to any compatible device.

Either way, Minecraft Legends' heroes will be commanding allies into battle, activating abilities, defeating piglins, and destroying Nether portals in the hope that the invasion can be repelled and a legend can be forged.

