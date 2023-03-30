Minecraft Legends vs. Vanilla Minecraft: Similarities and differences between the two games

Minecraft Legends will be available on Windows PCs and consoles on April 18, 2023. The strategy/action spin-off is the latest entry to the Minecraft franchise since the debut of Minecraft Dungeons back in May 2020.

While Legends undoubtedly takes place in the Minecraft universe, there are plenty of aspects that set it apart from the sandbox nature of the base game. At the same time, the two titles share more than a few similarities.

When Minecraft Legends releases in mid-April, players will get a better sense of the similarities and differences between the two games. However, for the moment, we can examine the comparisons and points of contrast from what we know about Legends so far.

Similarities between Minecraft Legends and the base game

The first notable comparison one can draw between Minecraft Legends and the original game is its world. Both games feature procedurally-generated worlds, complete with their own biomes and unique generated structures.

In Legends, this persists as players will explore the Overworld and protect their denizens from the aggression of hostile piglins invading from the Nether. Additionally, players will stem the corruption coming from the Nether and keep the Overworld as pristine as possible.

Many of the same mobs that players encounter in Minecraft will also return in Legends. from passive mobs like villagers and animals to hostiles like creepers and piglins. The creatures of Minecraft will be a large part of how Legends operates, as players will control a hero who must band the disparate mobs of the Overworld together to turn back the piglin invasion.

Furthermore, much like in the original game, players in Minecraft Legends can collect vital resources and construct fortifications to prepare for battle. Granted, acquiring these materials and constructing bases will be performed in a different gameplay context, but Legends remains true to Minecraft's core resource collection while using this theme to fit its gameplay mold.

Much like the original game, Minecraft Legends will also be accessible on multiple platforms and feature cross-platform multiplayer, both cooperative and competitive. Together, players can unite and battle the piglin hordes or face off and attempt to conquer the map for themselves. The co-op and competitive multiplayer modes will be kept separate.

Regardless, Minecraft Legends will be available on Windows PCs via Xbox Game Pass and Steam. It will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Differences between Minecraft Legends and the base game

While both games share a universe, Minecraft Legends takes a very different approach to gameplay.

Instead of being a game primarily centered on survival or building, Legends is an action/strategy title with a more defined story. Heroes will still be able to build to a certain extent, but they'll do so with a more tactical mindset. The game world is procedurally generated, but players will see themselves defending it instead of using it to build creative structures and constructs.

Minecraft Legends' gameplay will also primarily be from a third-person perspective, eschewing the original title's ability to play in first-person. This is likely a necessity to assist heroes in navigating chaotic battlefields and completing objectives.

Furthermore, while Minecraft players can tame mobs to assist them in battle, Legends takes a much more direct approach, allowing heroes to strategically lead their minions and followers into battle. Objective-based gameplay is much more prevalent in this spin-off, and micromanaging minions will be just as important as keeping a player's character upright in the heat of the fight.

One major difference between Minecraft Legends and the base game pertains to mobs. While there will be many recognizable creatures that Minecraft players are familiar with, there will also be new variants and forms of the game's mobs present within Legends.

This is somewhat similar to the Minecraft Dungeons spin-off. The title was an action/RPG dungeon crawler that introduced many mobs and bosses that weren't present in the original game.

It's also worth noting that although Minecraft Legends will be accessible on various platforms, the game doesn't have a confirmed Mac or iOS version at the moment. This is in contrast to the original game, which can be played on Apple platforms easily and efficiently.

Mojang and Microsoft may confirm a MacOS port at some point in the future, but as of late March 2023, there has been no indication on the subject so far.

