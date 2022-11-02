5 best beginner tips to survive in Nether in Minecraft 1.19

The Nether is a hellish realm in Minecraft 1.19 that players have to explore to obtain special items and complete the game. However, it is by no means an easy domain to traverse. With mysterious creatures swarming the area, massive lava lakes, and fire as far as the eyes can see, the Nether is an accurate depiction of hell in the sandbox game.

Luckily, the realm has been visited by millions of players, ensuring there's no shortage of information regarding it and giving newcomers enough intel on how to stay safe in the fiery dimension. Users must have proper armor and food to survive in the Nether. Additionally, the tips and tricks provided below can help keep them completely safe.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Moreover, these aren't the only tips and tricks that can be used to survive the Nether.

Survive Nether in Minecraft 1.19 with these 5 beginner-friendly tips

1) Always wear gold boots

Piglins will attack anyone not wearing gold armor part in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Beginners might not know which Nether creatures are hostile and which aren't. However, they should stay clear of Piglins if they are not wearing any piece of golden armor since these entities will only be aggressive toward them when this is the case.

The best way to keep them neutral is by wearing simple gold boots because it will not reduce the armor strength by a lot and keep the Piglins calm as well.

2) Create safehouse around portal

Create a strong safehouse around the Nether portal in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Once players enter the Nether realm, they can be instantly attacked by hostile mobs. This can be a nightmare for beginners since they won't be able to defend themselves. Hence, they must first be prepared to fight and also build a safehouse around the portal so that they are protected in their future visits to the domain.

3) Always follow the X and Z axes

Keep bridging lava lakes in order to stick to one of the axes in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

One of the main aims in the Nether should be to find a Nether Fortress and a Bastion Remnant. These structures have a higher probability of generating in the positive X and Z axes.

Hence, players must always stick to a particular direction and only stray from it if they find something interesting. If they come to a dead end, meaning that if they can't move forward because of lava, they must start building a bridge over it. This is not only a good way to find structures but to prevent getting lost as well.

4) Never attack Zombified Piglins

Zombified Piglins in Minecraft 1.19 update are extremely dangerous once provoked (Image via Mojang)

Zombified Piglins are the most common neutral mob present in the hellish realm. Even though most beginners will be scared of and not interact with them, they must never ever attack one by mistake. These entities might be neutral, but an entire clan of Zombified Piglins will instantly get hostile toward players if they make that mistake. This can be very difficult to handle as players will be forced to run away from the realm altogether.

5) Always carry bow and arrow

Ghasts can only be killed easily with a bow and arrow in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Ghasts are among the most terrifying hostile mobs in the Nether. These screeching and crying ghosts will fly around the realm and attack players with fireballs. Though experienced gamers can send the projectiles back to their casters by hitting them, beginners should always bring a bow and arrow to easily kill the massive hostile mob. Alternatively, players can also hide from the entities behind blocks to lose them.

