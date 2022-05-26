Why are Ghasts so annoying in Minecraft?

There are many reasons why Ghasts are considered one of the most annoying hostile mobs in Minecraft. These huge white ghosts are some of the hostile mobs in the game that spawn in the hellish realm called the Nether. They are terrifying and horrific for new players, and annoying for veterans. After Creepers, these are some of the most notorious mobs in the game.

Ghasts only spawn in Nether Waste, Soul Sand Valley, and Basalt Delta biomes. However, they can be seen flying around in other biomes as well. These are 4x4x4 large white cube blocks that have crying faces on one side. Their overall behavior, player detection, sound, and even their item drop can be both terrifying and irritating for many players in the game.

Reasons why Ghasts are so annoying in Minecraft

Their attacks and player detection

Ghasts are hostile towards players (Image via Minecraft)

These mobs can only attack players with their ranged attack. They shoot fireballs towards the players while flying randomly, which is why players have a hard time hitting them. Although these mobs detect a player from a few blocks, sometimes, they can start attacking from far off, making it difficult for players to fight the irritating mob.

Their fireballs can knockback players, destroy weak blocks, and set everything on fire. Since the Nether already has dangerous and irregular terrain, these sudden attacks from the mob do not help at all, especially when players are doing something tricky like building bridges over lava lakes.

The mob's sound

When Ghasts shoot fireball, they let out a loud shriek (Image via Minecraft)

The sound that Ghasts make in the game is quite annoying as well. If players notice their faces closely, the ghostly mob is essentially crying. Hence, it makes weird sounds all the time, even if they are not attacking the player. The sound of the mob is so loud that players will constantly hear it, even if they are far away from the mob.

Once the mob detects the player, it lets out a loud, high-pitched shriek, opens its mouth and red eyes, and shoots a fireball at the player. To this day, this is considered one of the most terrifying sounds in the game by many players. New players are terrified by it, and it can even annoy and scare experienced players.

Hard to obtain mob loot

Ghast tear in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

When these mobs are killed, they drop ghast tears. However, even getting their drops can be tedious and difficult as they usually fly over lava lakes, and if the mob is killed from afar, players won't be able to get to the dropped item. Most of the time, the dropped item and the XP points are burnt to ashes because of the surrounding lava. This item is quite useful to players because it can be used to brew potions of regeneration and craft End Crystals in the game.

