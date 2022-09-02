Minecraft Redditor showcases simple trick to escape angry zombie piglins

Zombie piglins, also known as zombified piglins, are an undead variant of piglins in Minecraft. They roam the Nether realm in groups and usually carry gold swords. However, they do not attack players if unprovoked.

Zombie piglins will remain passive until they are attacked. If a single zombie piglin is struck by players in a particular area, the entire horde will get angry. They will then come together to destroy whoever caused their friend harm. If this happens, players are in trouble.

Much like piglins and piglin brutes who attack in droves, it can be difficult to avoid all zombie piglin attacks as they are relentless. There's really not much hope unless players can kill all of them.

However, one Minecraft Redditor, who goes by u/Ggboyz331, has found a trick to surviving this onslaught. They simply took advantage of the mob's one weakness to escape an attack.

In a post titled, "What to do if you accidentally hit a Zombie Piglin," u/Ggboyz331 demonstrated how they escaped an attack from angry zombie piglins by setting up a trap.

How Minecraft players can avoid a hostile zombie piglin attack based on u/Ggboyz331's Reddit post

When players are being attacked by zombie piglins in Minecraft, they first need to make some space. They will then need to run as fast as they can to a safe area, even though that will only provide them with a little respite.

Players need to mine two blocks down and build up two blocks right next to the hole. When they're on top of this two-block tower, the zombie piglins will not be able to reach them.

If players move to one side of the tower, the mobs will follow. This will trick them into falling right into the trap that was set.

The hostile Nether mob in the game (Image via u/Horses77 on Reddit)

Eventually, all the zombie piglins will be stuck in the hole and will be unable to get out. Players can then resume their Nether exploration as usual.

Zombie piglins can also be killed by dropping gravel on their head, which is a quick and cheap way to eliminate the problem.

Redditors react to Minecraft player's trick to escape zombie piglins

The post by u/Ggboyz331 is ingenious and incredibly helpful for many Minecraft players. It is no surprise that the Reddit community loves it and has given a lot of positive attention.

One commenter was just dumbfounded by how smart the original poster (OP) was.

This user believes there was only one thing on the OP's mind.

This trick can also be an easy way to earn XP.

However, there are other dangers to consider in the Nether.

It's important to remember that gold is key in these situations.

Nevertheless, it is hard to deny that the OP's trick is an incredibly smart play.

This trick could have many uses.

The post has received a lot of love from the community, with over 5K upvotes in just 11 hours at the time of writing.

