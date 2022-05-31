How to get water in the Nether in Minecraft

The Nether is arguably the most dangerous dimension in Minecraft. Many people would argue that the End is far more dangerous, a fair assumption. The Ender Dragon and Endermans live there, and falling off means certain death without the ability to ever retrieve the lost items.

However, the Nether is arguably just as dangerous. In the Nether, there are a lot of hostile mobs, many of which are very strong. Ghasts fly around and can cause explosions on a whim.

Enderman live there, too. Piglin Brutes will gang up and kill players as soon as they see them. Wither skeletons can cause players to lose a lot of health, which only scratches the surface of all the mobs.

The Nether (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The thing that might make the Nether so dangerous is probably the overabundance of fire. Fire and lava are everywhere in the Nether, and those two will kill crafters in a heartbeat. Water can immediately stop the burning, so it's a good item to bring along. Here's how to get it into the Nether.

Minecraft: How to bring water into the Nether

Under normal circumstances, it's impossible to bring water into the Nether. Water buckets are a popular item to bring when exploring for a couple of reasons.

First, they're a good item for mining because lava can be found in caves, and players can easily fall in. Water will instantly turn it into obsidian. Second, if players fall off a high cliff, placing a water bucket at the right moment can be the difference between life and death.

However, those two things are not true in the Nether. Placing water causes it to instantly evaporate since the Nether is so hot. Things don't work the same in the Nether, which is why beds explode, and water evaporates on impact.

However, there are ways to get water into the Nether. A long time ago, water could be found in the Nether if Minecraft gamers brought ice blocks in and placed them down.

Those would melt and turn into water, but that has long since been patched. Commands can get water in, but they're not used very often since they disable achievements on a world.

That way is incredibly complex and requires a lot of commands and command blocks, though. It's not recommended since it requires way more work than it probably should and isn't that useful in the End.

However, there is one way to get water into the Nether in vanilla Minecraft. Like many liquids in Minecraft, water can be put into a cauldron. This remains true in the Nether.

For whatever reason, the cauldron protects the water from the heat and will allow it to exist in that dimension. However, it can only be used from inside the cauldron.

This would require a lot of quick thinking and action, but it's the only way to save oneself from death by lava or burning. If players catch on fire, they need to place their cauldron down first.

Immediately after, the water should be poured in. Following that, players need to physically get inside the cauldron. This will stop the burning. If gamers are already in low health, it might not be fast enough.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far