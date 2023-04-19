How to play Minecraft Legends co-op: Multiplayer side of the game explored

Minecraft Legends has finally arrived, and the action/strategy spin-off is already generating plenty of buzz. Heroes are now exploring the Overworld and defending it from the piglin invasion, either solo or with their friends.

On the subject of friends, Minecraft Legends offers multiplayer in both the co-op and PvP capacities. Up to four players can join forces in the game's Campaign Mode and overcome the challenges thrown at them by the encroaching forces of the Nether.

Co-op can also have its difficulty adjusted for an easier or tougher experience, depending on what the group desires.

Thanks to Minecraft Legends' drop-in co-op system, joining a game and setting off to battle is incredibly easy and straightforward.

Steps to join a co-op game in Minecraft Legends

Thanks to the open-ended co-op multiplayer system in Minecraft Legends, players can dive into a co-op game and exit whenever they're ready. The game will adjust accordingly.

Additionally, thanks to the title's cross-platform capabilities, fans can invite each other to take part in the story no matter which device they are enjoying the game on. As long as players have each other added on Xbox Live, they can quickly invite friends and take on the piglins together.

Here's how you can play Minecraft Legends co-op:

From the main menu, select Campaign. Begin a new campaign or enter an ongoing session you already have underway. Open the Friends tab. Select the friends you'd like to invite to the game. Once your friends have appeared, start the game and enjoy the multiplayer gameplay.

That's all there is to it! Additionally, if the player hosting the campaign session leaves it open, their friends can dive into the game directly without needing an invite first.

This is the crux of the drop-in system in Minecraft Legends' multiplayer. It can help players quickly enter and exit the game at will without disrupting the action or causing issues for others within the session.

It's important to note that PvP is not enabled in this particular form of multiplayer. Unlike some servers and game modes in the base Minecraft game, Legends keeps its PvP game mode separate via the Versus menu that can be found in the main menu.

If fans are hoping to battle it out in head-to-head competitions in teams of four, they'll want to make use of the Versus menu instead. The invite system works much like the co-op campaign, so players should have no trouble bringing their friends in for a battle-heavy session.

With Legends still in its very early stages after its release, there's plenty of time to dive into the game and enjoy multiplayer gameplay alongside friends and rivals. Additional content will surely be on the way in short order. Mojang and Blackbird Interactive likely have plenty of fun implementations in store that should keep fans engaged for a long time.

