Will Minecraft Legends be multiplayer? All you need to know

Minecraft Legends is quickly approaching its April 18, 2023 release date, and fans are itching to get their hands on the new action/strategy spin-off. However, there are certain things worth knowing before picking up the game to ensure that you get your money's worth.

The trailers provided by Mojang and Blackbird Interactive have done a good job of showcasing the story and gameplay for the most part. However, many are curious about the multiplayer aspect. Fortunately, not only will Minecraft Legends have multiplayer, but it will have separate co-op and PvP modes depending on what a player wants.

Since April 18 is just a few days away, it seems like a good time to examine Minecraft Legends' multiplayer components.

What we know about Minecraft Legends' multiplayer modes before launch

The two primary components of Minecraft Legends' multiplayer are kept separate to ensure that players can either work together or battle it out, but not both. The standard campaign/story mode enables players to join and leave the game at their convenience, and up to four heroes can participate in the campaign simultaneously.

On the other hand, PvP follows a lobby-based system, where eight players can join a lobby and be randomly placed on opposing teams of four. The objective is to battle it out and emerge victorious against the opposing team on a designated map.

Co-op gameplay is played almost exactly like the single-player campaign, but multiple heroes can battle the wicked piglins and help procure resources and build structures. Conversely, PvP allows the four teammates on each team to work together, but the objective is to wipe the opposing team off the face of the Overworld. To do so, players will need to collect resources, build structures and fortifications, and engage in battle with the opposing team. Additionally, the threat of the piglin menace is still very much present, and both teams will have to contend with hostile mobs in the Overworld.

Fortunately, no matter which platform players enjoy Minecraft Legends on, they'll be able to find plenty of friends and foes. The game is completely cross-platform, allowing fans on consoles and Windows-based PCs to enjoy the action/strategy combat together. Both multiplayer modes also coincide alongside a player's in-game progress, so they won't need to worry about starting over with a new hero to play co-op or PvP. All they need to do is simply drop into a co-op game or find a PvP lobby and they're good to go.

It should also be noted that the multiplayer servers for Minecraft Legends will be hosted and operated by Mojang and Blackbird Interactive, so there won't be custom servers like fans would find in traditional Minecraft. Some players may not see this as a positive, but using professional servers ensures a consistent multiplayer connection experience without fans needing to host the game on their own hardware. If nothing else, this should help mitigate ping and lag issues.

