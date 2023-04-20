How to unlock mobs in Minecraft Legends

No hero in Minecraft Legends can defeat the Nether invasion alone. Fortunately, there are various mobs that can be called into action in the Overworld to assist players in their battles against the piglin hordes.

Unlike the original Minecraft, even the likes of skeletons, zombies, and creepers will be willing to assist players on their quest. While these mobs may be hostile in the original game, they're dead-set on defending their home in Legends.

However, before obtaining certain mobs in Minecraft Legends, players will need to meet certain requirements.

Fortunately, once players have the lay of the land in the game, unlocking additional mobs should be easy as it's heavily tied in with the story progression.

What to do to unlock each friendly mob in Minecraft Legends

Overall, Minecraft Legends heroes can recruit 12 different mobs to assist them in their battle against the piglins. This total includes standard mobs that can be obtained through story progression as well as The Firsts, ancient beings that can be acquired by meeting certain requirements.

Unlocking and getting The Firsts to join the battle effort is highly recommended, as they're some of the most useful mobs to use in combat. As heroes make their way through the story, they'll want to keep an eye out for the opportunity to unlock the full roster of mobs to round out their army as much as possible.

Here's how to unlock each mob in Minecraft Legends:

Mossy Golems - In the early moments of the campaign, unlock the Gather Iron improvement.

- In the early moments of the campaign, unlock the Gather Iron improvement. Cobblestone Golems - Unlocked at the beginning of the game.

- Unlocked at the beginning of the game. Grindstone Golems - Unlock the Gather Iron improvement.

- Unlock the Gather Iron improvement. Plank Golems - Unlocked at the beginning of the game.

- Unlocked at the beginning of the game. Creepers - Use your map/compass to find the Creeper Homestead and liberate it from the piglins.

- Use your map/compass to find the Creeper Homestead and liberate it from the piglins. Zombies - Destroy the Piglins' Night Portal and free the Zombie Homestead. The homestead is typically found within swamp biomes where heroes can collect redstone.

- Destroy the Piglins' Night Portal and free the Zombie Homestead. The homestead is typically found within swamp biomes where heroes can collect redstone. Skeletons - Free the Skeleton Homestead.

- Free the Skeleton Homestead. Warriors - Reach the final level of the story and recruit warriors from barracks found within villages. These are marked by a banner with an axe logo.

- Reach the final level of the story and recruit warriors from barracks found within villages. These are marked by a banner with an axe logo. First of Diorite/Stone/Oak/Brick - Construct the Wake the Firsts improvement, then search for question marks on your map. After giving the First Golems 100 gold, they will awaken and can be summoned.

That's all there is to it! As Minecraft Legends evolves and DLC packs and expansions are released, additional mobs may arrive that players can summon into battle. It's unclear as to what form they might take at the moment, but Mojang and Blackbird Interactive surely have additional plans for the new action/strategy spin-off.

The game should be supported for quite some time, and heroes will likely receive more allies to assist them in their legendary pursuits within the Overworld and even beyond. Only time will tell, but players can keep an eye on announcements from Mojang for confirmation.

