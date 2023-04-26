Top 5 fun things to do in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends hasn't been released for long, but it's already garnering quite the fanbase. The action/strategy title provides an interesting change in formula compared to the original survival crafting gameplay of Minecraft.

Although it remains true to Minecraft's long-running roots, Minecraft Legends has enough of an identity of its own. This is likely one reason why plenty of players have found the game to be fun. It blends the original title's aesthetics with a new twist on action and strategy gameplay.

From building the perfect base to battling Nether invaders and other players, Minecraft Legends has a lot to offer to fans and newcomers alike.

As the game's content schedule progresses, it seems like a good time to take a look at some of the most fun activities to undertake in the spin-off.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Experimenting with army compositions and other fun things to do in Minecraft Legends as of April 2023

5) Taking on the campaign in co-op

One of the largest draws of Minecraft Legends is its story, which pits players and the denizens of the Overworld against piglin invaders. However, the campaign experience can be made much more entertaining by inviting friends to assist in the ongoing battle.

A few extra heroes should prove incredibly helpful when battling the piglins and destroying their fortifications. Having a few friends around can also be useful when it comes to collecting resources and building a base that can withstand any kind of hostile force. Whatever the case may be, players will be glad that they won't have to shoulder the work on their own.

4) Creating a dream base

Building in Minecraft Legends may not work as it does in the original game, but there's still plenty of creativity to be had. By placing structures in the right location, heroes can still create gorgeous bases that also function great defensively.

Considering just how many objects and structures can be placed in the environment in Legends, players still have plenty of freedom to get innovative with how they build their ideal base. If heroes find that they have a large abundance of resources, it may not be a bad idea to invest them in fine-tuning a base to look and function as great as possible.

3) Experimenting with army compositions

The mobs of the Overworld can be summoned in Minecraft Legends to create an army capable of turning back the dimensional invaders. However, part of the fun is finding a great composition between golems and the common mobs of the Overworld, like creepers, zombies, and skeletons.

Things get even more exciting when players start making niche or joke formations for their army, such as including an "immortal" army of Mossy Golems that can heal themselves rapidly. Sending a flood of the game's goofiest mobs to a piglin formation can be well worth a few laughs.

2) Experiencing Lost Legends & Myths

Playing through the campaign in Minecraft Legends is certainly fun on its own, but things get wild when heroes dive into the Lost Legends & Myths Mode. This mode sees heroes tackling free tailor-made challenges provided by Mojang in the form of Lost Legends. Myths will also be available at a later date and will feature custom content like minigames created by members of the community.

For the time being, Lost Legends should be pretty crazy and entertaining, as the "Portal Pile" challenge pits heroes against multiple Nether portals, sending waves of piglins toward a lone village.

1) Duking it out in PvP action

It may not be every player's thing, but Minecraft Legends' Versus Mode has some pretty intense PvP combat. Players can clash in 4v4 team-based battles and utilize the same resource collection and building that they would in the campaign.

However, other players aren't the only danger. Piglins will still invade from the Nether, forcing fans to make a choice between repelling the Nether attackers or gunning for the enemy team's base. This enhances the strategy of Minecraft Legends while still providing the same entertaining combat that single-player and co-op do.

