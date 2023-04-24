How to invite and play Minecraft Legends with friends

Minecraft Legends, the action/strategy spin-off of the beloved survival crafting game, has finally arrived. As one might expect from a Mojang product, Legends facilitates multiplayer gameplay in both the PvE and PvP capacity.

After inviting friends and acquaintances to in-game lobbies, players in Minecraft Legends can band together to defeat the piglins in the campaign or the Lost Legends & Myths modes or battle each other in the game's Versus Mode. Much like other Minecraft titles, players can utilize in-game invites and lobbies through Xbox Live to dive into the action or bring their friends along into battle.

But how does Minecraft Legends' multiplayer invite system work? Fans of Minecraft Dungeons or the Bedrock Edition of the original game should be somewhat familiar with it, but the process in Legends is slightly different.

How to invite your friends to play Minecraft Legends

Thanks to the partnership between Mojang and Microsoft, modern Minecraft titles, including Minecraft Legends, are integrated with Xbox Live, which allows players to quickly and efficiently form parties. All of the primary game modes in the action/strategy title allow players to come together, either to work together or in opposition to each other.

No matter which game mode players choose to enjoy, the invitation and lobby process remains largely the same, and they can start battling across the Overworld after just a few button presses.

How to invite friends in Minecraft Legends' Campaign/LL&M

Open the campaign or Legends & Myths option from your main menu. In the resulting lobby, press the button or keybind that corresponds to the "friends" option in the bottom-right of the screen. The default bind for PC is the tab key, but console versions utilize different buttons depending on the platform. Your friends list should open, allowing you to select the players you'd like to invite. A total of four players can play together in PvE, so after three invites are accepted, the lobby will be full. Wait for your friends (or recent players) to accept their invites, and they should enter the lobby and wait for the game to begin. Once you're ready to begin, simply press the start button on the right of the screen.

How to invite friends to Minecraft Legends PvP

Select the Versus Mode from the main menu. Choose to host a game. You'll enter a larger lobby than the campaign that can facilitate up to eight players. Like before, press the necessary key or button to open your friends list. Invite the players you'd like to join the battle and wait for them to accept the invitation. Keep in mind that since Versus Mode uses a 4v4 format, you can have a total of seven accepted invites before the lobby is full. Players will also be assigned to specific teams when they enter the lobby, and you can rearrange players between the blue and orange teams. Press the start button and enjoy the PvP action.

That's all there is to it. Mojang, Blackbird Interactive, and Microsoft have made the multiplayer gameplay process as easy as possible. This way, Minecraft Legends fans can spend less time organizing lobbies and more time battling for supremacy.

Poll : 0 votes