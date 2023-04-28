Is Minecraft Legends worth buying?

Minecraft Legends was released on April 18, 2023, and has moved ahead steadily in the days since. The new action/strategy spin-off of Minecraft has certainly garnered a few fans, and Mojang and Blackbird Interactive have stated that they intend to support the game well into the future. With that in mind, should players give the title their time and money?

The answer is a tricky one. Ultimately, it depends on what a player is after. If a player is expecting most of the same gameplay from the original Minecraft, they're likely to be disappointed. The same could be said for those who aren't fans of strategy titles in general.

Since Minecraft Legends will be a part of the franchise discussion for some time, it's worth exploring whether the game is worth picking up.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Reasons to buy (or not buy) Minecraft Legends

Much like Dungeons before it, Minecraft Legends takes the world's most beloved sandbox game and displays it in a new light. The hallmarks of the franchise are still very much intact, but Legends is a game centered heavily on strategy.

Players are locked in a third-person perspective and spend much of their time recruiting members for their army and dispatching them into combat. The emphasis on survival-based gameplay takes a backseat for players to assume the role of a hero commanding units in the field.

For traditional Minecraft fans who want to spend their time surviving the elements or building structures block by block, Minecraft Legends may not be worth their money.

The spin-off does retain the ability to collect resources and build bases, but the gameplay is vastly different when doing so. Resource collection is largely automated, and entire base structures can be placed at a time. The game also has a dedicated split between its story-based campaign and its PvP modes, which may not be ideal for players who enjoy a more open-world and free-rein experience.

While Minecraft Legends may not be the ideal game for fans of the original sandbox title, it should be quite appealing to fans of the strategy genre in general.

Legends prides itself on giving players the freedom to roam a randomly-generated map as they collect resources, build bases, and summon mobs to assist them in battling piglin invaders from the Nether. The Versus Mode also allows fans to battle each other in 4-on-4 team battles, which can be an excellent way to polish one's strategic skills and quick thinking.

For lovers of tower defense games, Minecraft Legends has a thoroughly satisfying base-building feature that can be quite fun if heroes have the resources available to continue building.

Many players have spent hours constructing the perfect impenetrable base that can force out enemy invaders, both piglins and players. Other fans have also made the most aesthetically-pleasing base they can think of to show off to their friends and the online community, adding some creativity to the action/strategy title.

So the final question returns: is Legends worth the money? For players who want something new that incorporates the Minecraft visuals and formula, it absolutely is. However, if players aren't keen on strategy games or would prefer the traditional building, crafting, and survival of the original Minecraft, they may want to skip this title or wait for it to be reduced in price.

The game's base campaign, challenge, and PvP modes should ensure hours of enjoyment for fans who purchase the title. The upcoming DLC will also likely be making its way to the game sooner rather than later.

However, if a player doesn't enjoy the core gameplay of Minecraft Legends, they're likely better off spending their money elsewhere.

