5 important resources to get on the first day of Minecraft

The first day of Minecraft can be quite daunting and confusing, especially for newcomers. The game does not have a particular guide and simply leaves players left with no option but to explore and survive. Since the game is fairly old, most players have figured out a well-structured progress path. To start off in a new world, they will need to collect certain resources on their first day.

To acquire basic resources on the first day, players will still need to accurately follow all the necessary steps, as each resource is necessary to obtain the next one. This challenge gives players an initial flavor of what the game will look like moving forward. With that being said, here are the most important resources to look for on the first day.

Get these 5 important resources on the first day in Minecraft

1) Wood

Wood logs can be obtained by punching a tree in the game (Image via Mojang)

Wood is one of the first resources players must get in order to progress in Minecraft. Without it, they simply cannot create better tools or defend themselves against various dangers. Since users will spawn bare-handed, the only way to get wood from trees is by punching them.

Keep holding down the left mouse click button on a wood log block until it breaks and drops. The log can then be converted into wooden planks which will enable players to craft the crafting table and make their first set of wooden tools and weapons.

2) Stone

With a wooden pickaxe, players can mine any kind of stone in the game (Image via Mojang)

Though wooden tools and weapons are necessary for new Minecraft players, the next important resource to obtain is stone blocks, which are gray-colored blocks that generate right underneath dirt blocks. There are several types of stone blocks, but the regular stone will be completely gray in color.

These can be mined and crafted into stone tools and weapons that will be more durable and powerful. Furthermore, players can also use stones to craft furnaces and other useful blocks.

3) Food

Food can be obtained by killing common farm animals in the game (Image via Mojang)

After progressing through the early stages of the game, Minecrafters will notice that their hunger bar will start depleting. This indicates that they will soon need food, which is one of the most important resources throughout the entire course of the game. Players will need to find different farm animals and kill them for their raw meat, which can be cooked in a furnace.

This might seem like a cruel act to many, especially vegetarians. However, at the beginning of the game, there is no quicker method to obtain quality food items. Once players have settled in, they can create wheat, potatoes, carrots, and even a beetroot farm.

4) Coal

Coal is the most common fuel in the game (Image via Mojang)

When players start using the furnace, they will notice that fuel is needed to cook and smelt items. Hence, they must first find coal, which is the most common and primary fuel source. Coal can be found as an ore at any Y level in the Overworld. They will look like stone blocks with black marks on them.

Minecrafters will need a stone pickaxe to successfully mine them out. When obtained, coal can be placed in the furnace to start a fire inside the block and smelt anything.

5) Iron

Iron ores are usually found higher in the hills and mountains (Image via Mojang)

Iron is the final resource that players must try to obtain on their first day in Minecraft as it is one of the most used resources in the game. It not only crafts better gear than its stone counterparts but is also used to craft new useful blocks. These are also found in the form of ores, most commonly generated high in the mountains and hills.

