Minecraft Cave Dweller mod guide: How to download, features, and more

Though Minecraft has loads of mobs spawning in various locations, seasoned players might get bored of seeing the same old mobs in the same places. This is where mods can be of great help. Since it is a sandbox game, the vast community has come up with various third-party features that can be added to the game. Mods consist of new mobs, biomes, game mechanics, visuals, and much more.

Though not a proper horror game, Minecraft excels at scaring players. There is something in its near-endless worlds, visuals, and sounds that can take explorers by surprise.

Hence, a mod was recently created to add just one mysterious mob to the game. However, that mob is among the most terrifying custom mobs the community has ever seen.

Everything to know about The Cave Dweller Minecraft mod and how to download and install it

How was The Cave Dweller mod made?

This mod was made by a YouTuber named Gargin. In a long and in-depth video, they explained how they created the scary mob and where the idea originated from. At first, they discussed the cave sounds and how scary and jarring they sound, especially when players are on the surface and hear them from a cave underneath them.

They explained the concept of Minecraft not looking spooky but still catching players off-guard with scary sounds. Hence, they wanted a mob that could work based on sound and be something more than a regular hostile, scary mob that could catch gamers unprepared.

Thus, they created a mob that would essentially sneak around the player and have different behaviors. It can occasionally run away from them or run towards them to attack them. However, the mob will mostly be hidden and rarely show itself, scaring the players even more. Moreover, the modder studied two existing mobs in Minecraft and took inspiration from them: Enderman and Baby Zombie.

The mob that was created was lankier and taller than Enderman and could squeeze through even one-block spaces like a Baby Zombie.

Moreover, the sounds accompanied by the mob made this one of the scariest new mods released for the game.

How to download the mod?

Though the Cave Dweller Minecraft mod can be seen on the CurseForge website, the files are currently being verified by the website moderators (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since this Minecraft mod is quite new, it is slightly tricky to download. Though its product page can already be seen on the CurseForge website, there is no download button or file. This is because CurseForge's moderators are still testing the mod file and verifying it before making it public.

The alternative method of downloading is to head to Gargin's YouTube video about the mod and check the video's description for a download link. There, users will see a Google Drive link for the mod download.

The normal "cavenoise.jar" file is the original mod, while the "cavenoise-nightmare.jar" file is a much tougher version of the mod where the Cave Dweller mob will appear much more frequently in the game.

The mod developer also mentioned that this Minecraft mod only runs on the 1.19.3 game version and requires the Geckolib 4.0.4 mod, which can also be downloaded from CurseForge.