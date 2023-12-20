10 best Minecraft desert seeds

Minecraft desert seeds may be fairly common, but that doesn't mean they're worthless. Deserts contain different in-game structures that can be looted for plenty of blocks and items. Even better, players can find camels in villages as of the Trails & Tales update, providing an effective means of multiplayer transportation if needed.

Of course, what constitutes the "best" Minecraft desert seed is based on what players want out of their world. However, several seeds offer great resources and structures for a Survival Mode playthrough.

Although the endless seed possibilities may present better options, the picks below should set up players nicely for a great overall gameplay experience.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Minecraft desert seeds fans should check out in 1.20.4

1) Desert Village Island (-329929976372539105, Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed would be great for a survival island challenge (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft fans who enjoy a little bit of a challenge by starting on an island, this Bedrock Edition seed may do the trick. Players begin on a desert island with a few mangrove trees to give them early wood resources. A desert village also rests on the coast, providing shelter and trading opportunities from the very beginning.

Fans can find a ruined Nether portal off the coast at (X: -488 Z: -328). Given the restrictive confines of the spawn area, this seed is great for a survival island challenge.

Otherwise, players may want to use the mangrove trees at spawn to build a boat and head out to other nearby desert islands, such as the one that can be found at (X: -824 Z: -808).

2) The Inexplicable Desert Mansion (-2571518320282743966, Bedrock)

The woodland mansion in this Minecraft desert seed is oddly out of place (Image via EquivalentBroccoli57/Reddit)

Although fans will technically begin in a plains biome in this seed, a desert is incredibly close by, and it contains something of an anomaly.

At (X: 344 Z: -456), players can find a woodland mansion, but without the woodland. The closest thing they will find that remotely matches the dark oak forests that these structures are supposed to generate in is a nearby bamboo jungle.

If players aren't feeling particularly keen on diving into the mansion right away, they can stop by (X: 280 Z: 152) and (X: 248 Z: 72), respectively, for some extra loot and archeological opportunities that might make progression easier.

3) Triple Blacksmith Desert Village (2356976544918610506, Java)

Three blacksmith shops should provide some great loot in this seed (Image via Doctorlector44/Reddit)

Blacksmith shops can be a huge help at any stage of a player's journey due to their potential high-value loot, like diamonds and obsidian blocks, making them particularly effective early on.

This Minecraft desert seed drops players in a jungle biome. They only need to turn around at their spawn point and walk a short distance at (X: 0 Z: 0) to find a desert village with three blacksmith shops.

While testing this seed, some decent loot was found within the shops, including a few diamonds, apples, and iron ingots, which should prove incredibly helpful for players starting the world on Survival Mode.

4) The Sandy Expanse (5992041508766920106, Java)

This seed's sand-blasted terrain extends for thousands of blocks (Image via Mojang)

As far as Minecraft desert seeds go, it's hard to argue that this Java Edition seed has plenty of desert to go around. The spawn desert biome extends for thousands of blocks with a few spots of badlands biomes scattered throughout. Several desert villages, pyramids, and wells can be found for looting and archeology. A few pillager outposts are also available for the combat-savvy.

No matter the direction players move about from the spawn point, they're sure to find plenty of desert and badlands and more than enough structures to occupy their time.

Coordinates for the closest structures in this seed

Pyramid 1 - X: 184 Z: 152

- X: 184 Z: 152 Pyramid 2 - X: 264 Z: -328

- X: 264 Z: -328 Pyramid 3 - X: 808 Z: 120

- X: 808 Z: 120 Pyramid 4 - X: 1,064 Z: -216

- X: 1,064 Z: -216 Pyramid 5 - X: 856 Z: -488

- X: 856 Z: -488 Ruined Portal 1 - X: 296 Z: -264

- X: 296 Z: -264 Ruined Portal 2 - X: 824 Z: -440

- X: 824 Z: -440 Village 1 - X: 160 Z: 384

- X: 160 Z: 384 Village 2 - X: -336 Z: 32

- X: -336 Z: 32 Village 3 - X: 304 Z: -368

- X: 304 Z: -368 Village 4 - X: 768 Z: 64

- X: 768 Z: 64 Village 5 - X: 944 Z: -256

- X: 944 Z: -256 Pillager Outpost 1 - X: 48 Z: -256

- X: 48 Z: -256 Pillager Outpost 2 - X: 1,296 Z: -672

5) Jungle Junction Village (-2321747388955122133, Bedrock)

A nearby desert village in this seed has something of a surprise beneath it (Image via SerDavosHaihefa/Reddit)

There are plenty of sand dunes and goodies in this Minecraft desert seed, but it also contains one particularly intriguing feature that fans may want to take advantage of.

At roughly (X: 776 Z: 600), players can find a desert village at the intersection of a desert, plains, and jungle biome, presenting an interesting collection of resources to be mined. Even better, this village possesses a stronghold beneath it, so players can dig underneath the village and dive into the End portal when they're ready.

Unfortunately, this seed doesn't offer a fully-completed portal frame, but those are exceptionally rare in this day and age.

6) Productive Villagers (-2446330375788448859, Java)

Which came first, the villagers or the pyramids? (Image via Fortunehoe/Reddit)

Desert pyramids are well-known in Minecraft desert seeds for their loot and suspicious sand blocks, the latter of which can be brushed for pottery sherds and other goods thanks to the archeology mechanic. This seed offers up four villages within a short distance of the spawn point and each other. Two of those villages have desert pyramids merged into their immediate area.

Did the villagers build these pyramids to show off their skills, or did they simply set down their homes around them? Whatever the case, there's plenty of loot to be had.

Village/pyramid coordinates

Village/Pyramid 1 - X: -192 Z: 160

- X: -192 Z: 160 Village/Pyramid 2 - X: 64 Z: 256

- X: 64 Z: 256 Village 3 - X: -320 Z: -160

- X: -320 Z: -160 Village 4 - X: 224 Z: -272

7) The Not-So Barren Island (-7513941757692587500, Bedrock)

This desert island is surprisingly welcoming compared to its counterparts (Image via Affectionate-Arm790/Reddit)

Compared to the previous survival island on this Minecraft desert seed list, this offering should be much more accommodating.

Players begin on a sizable desert island complete with two desert villages at (X: -344 Z: -376) and (X: -328 Z: -744). A set of pyramids also lie at (X: -184 Z: -472) and (X: -248 Z: -680) for looting and archeological pursuits.

If that wasn't enough, fans can also find ruined Nether portals at (X: 56 Z: -616) and (X: 24 Z: -936), as well as multiple shipwrecks at (X: -584 Z: -280) and (X: -104 Z: -200).

8) An Encroaching Jungle (1002143106227712104, Java)

Will players restore the desert of this island or leave the jungle as is? (Image via Stofix_/Reddit)

For a dual-action seed with plenty of creative options for builds, this pick might be worth a shot on Java Edition.

Players will begin on an island split between desert and jungle biomes, with a village resting at (X: 128 Z: 16), which should make for a good starting position. A pillager outpost lies nearby at (X: 80 Z: 208) for when players have equipped themselves, and the jungle is always rife with resources.

Using this island, players can clear out the jungle and allow the desert to take over once more, grow the jungle to cover the island, or leave things as is. Whatever they decide to do, this interesting two-tone island could certainly be the foundation for a few intriguing builds, at the very least.

9) Ruins Above and Below (1750410924660975250, Bedrock)

Fans can find structures above and below the sea level in this Minecraft desert seed (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players begin this seed on a lovely desert biome close to a desert well at (X: -158 Z: 281) and a village at (X: -328 Z: 312).

The accompanying waters not only contain great coral reef formations, but players can also find four sets of warm ocean ruins where they can brush suspicious sand and have a shot at finding a sniffer egg. The four ruin clusters can be found at (X: -504 Z: 472), (X: -504 Z: 680), (X: -776 Z: 680), and (X: -808 Z: 376).

Even better, players can also spot a desert pyramid not too far from the ruins at approximately (X: -504 Z: 616).

10) Dunes for Days (-2099803882375314712, Bedrock)

This Minecraft desert seed's spawn biome is immense in size (Image via Mojang)

Spawning inside a huge desert biome that reaches for over a thousand blocks in every direction, players won't lack tasks and objectives to accomplish in this seed. A smattering of structures are dotted across the incredibly vast biome, providing everything from loot to trading to combat. Cacti, badlands biomes, and warm ocean bodies can also be found throughout the host desert.

Coordinates for the nearest structures in this seed

Village 1 - X: -264 Z: 168

- X: -264 Z: 168 Village 2 - X: -920 Z: 248

- X: -920 Z: 248 Village 3 - X: -376 Z: 760

- X: -376 Z: 760 Village 4 - X: 248 Z: 872

- X: 248 Z: 872 Village 5 - X: 744 Z: 776

- X: 744 Z: 776 Pillager Outpost - X: 360 Z: 264

- X: 360 Z: 264 Pyramid 1 - X: 136 Z: 648

- X: 136 Z: 648 Pyramid 2 - X: -344 Z: 776

- X: -344 Z: 776 Pyramid 3 - X: -312 Z: 1,128

- X: -312 Z: 1,128 Pyramid 4 - X: 824 Z: 888

Overall, given the sheer surface area of this seed's desert, players should be able to find just about everything they could need from the biome in one location.