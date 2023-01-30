5 best Minecraft seeds for islands in 2023

In Minecraft, players can either create a random world or enter a specific alphanumeric to create a custom world that has specific terrain and a spawn area.

No matter which player creates the world, it will have the same type of terrain. Hence, players usually use special seeds to witness unique generations and get a head start.

Though beginners prefer to spawn and live on large land masses with multiple biomes, they can also create a getaway structure on the islands.

Islands form at random in oceans and may contain one or more biomes depending on their size and temperature difference. Here are some of the seeds players can use to spawn on or travel to great islands in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There can be an infinite number of seeds, which may generate better islands.

Top five Minecraft seeds for islands in 2023

1) Scattered islands with village (Seed: 23456010)

Scattered islands with multiple biomes and even a village in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This particular seed is certainly one of the best if players want to spawn on an island but still want all the resources from the world. It places players on a dispersed island with a plains biome.

Players can build different structures and farms on different islands. Moreover, one of the main land masses even has a village from which explorers can easily get resources and villagers to trade with.

The only downside to this seed is that there are multiple islands close to each other.

2) Plains island (Seed: 32)

This seed spawn players in a massive plains island in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is the second-best island seed for those looking for a secluded location to spawn and live in. The seed directly spawns users on a large island consisting of a plains biome.

The area will generate some trees and farm animals for initial progress. Once players are settled, they can simply dig down to enter caves and mine for more precious items. This location will give users access to the massive ocean surrounding them.

3) Mountainous islands (Seed: 00761mlg313000)

This seed spawn players on a mountainous island with tall cliffs on all sides in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a unique seed since it spawns players on a large island that has a windswept hill. There is another island close to the spawn that is even steeper than the first and has tall cliffs on all sides.

This is a perfect location for those who want to create a secluded base on a tall, mountainous island. They can even create an evil-looking castle on these islands.

Since both islands have forests, users will have plenty of wood and other resources to work with.

4) Island near Mangrove Swamp (Seed: 4564556429009873)

This seed spawn users on an island close too Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Several players out there still must not have found the new Mangrove Swamp biome in the latest update.

Though this seed will spawn players on an island with a beach and forest biome, it will be close to a land mass that generates the new biome near a steep mountain.

Players can easily live on the spawn island and access the new mangrove swamp biome whenever they want.

5) Massive mushroom island (Seed: 7786543)

Mushroom islands close to the spawn area are quite rare in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This seed is slightly different than others since it will not directly spawn players on an island. However, they will be able to find a huge, rare mushroom field island a few hundred blocks away from where they spawn.

This is a brilliant spot for creating unique farms and having a safe place where hostile mobs won't spawn.

Coordinates to the island (X: -723, Z: -12)

