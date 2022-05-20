10 great Minecraft houses to build in a plains biome (2022)

Minecraft's plains biomes are commonplace and yield basic materials. However, they present plenty of room for builders to create the home of their dreams.

Minecraft builders everywhere have likely built a home in a plains biome at some point, and many designs exist as a result.

Since plains biomes are relatively flat and bereft of clutter, they make for excellent spots for houses, regardless of whether the builder is a Minecraft beginner or has played for years.

Many builders have posted their own designs online for inspiration or to share a tutorial on how to build them. Among these designs, many are worth highlighting, and it doesn't hurt to take a look at a few great examples of houses in plains biomes.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Awesome house designs for Minecraft's plains biomes in 2022

1) Plains House by Manu1417

This house build is a baseline survivor staple for beginners (Image via Manu1417/Planet Minecraft)

For beginners in Minecraft, it can be tricky to build an impressive house from the get-go. This build prioritizes function over form but is still quite pleasing to the eye.

Made primarily of spruce and oak planks with some cobblestone trim, this build shouldn't take long to construct and serves all the necessary functions a Survival Mode player needs.

A nearby tree and farm add some greenery to the build, and a staggered dirt path and cobblestone walkway are a nice rustic touch.

2) Mushroom House by Gorillo

This house is efficient and requires almost no setup (Image via Gorillo/YouTube)

A house that performs well in most biomes, including plains biomes, this Minecraft build by Gorillo is small and takes almost no effort to build.

This house is essentially a hollowed-out large red mushroom. Players simply have to make some room inside the mushroom, build a ladder into it and decorate it as they see fit.

Adding windows is a nice touch, as mushrooms don't exactly offer the best view into the outside world. Regardless, this build is innovative and can be finished in minutes.

3) Cliff House by Tanol Games

This home also serves as a bridge (Image via Tanol Games/YouTube)

Requiring little in the way of building materials, this Minecraft build is an interesting concept.

Ravines often generate in biomes like plains, creating large chasms that players can fall into or mine for materials.

This design takes that into account and forms a house sandwiched between the cliffs of a ravine, effectively creating a bridge between the two cliffs. It also provides players with a place to craft, sleep and stay safe from hostile mobs.

4) Modern Wooden Starter House by WiederDude

This house is almost entirely built from oak planks, ensuring players have materials available to build it (Image via WiederDude/YouTube)

Many trees that grow in plains biomes are oak trees, meaning Minecraft players can accrue plenty of oak logs and planks. If players have extra oak planks on-hand, they may want to consider this modern home build.

Consisting almost entirely of plank blocks and slabs, the shape of this house is what makes it an intriguing modern build.

The home itself is placed well inside, but the roof creates a natural porch, complete with planter boxes (made with trapdoors) for a little greenery. Hedges outline the house, creating a pleasing appearance.

5) Mini Survival House by A1MOSTADDICTED Minecraft

It may be small, but this build is efficient (Image via A1MOSTADDICTED Minecraft/YouTube)

Sometimes, Minecraft players need to build a survival home in a hurry, and this build serves that purpose exceptionally. It's incredibly small but still well-lit and provides crafting blocks and storage.

The entire build can be completed with just a few blocks and can be decorated outside to suit a player's taste. It may be a little cramped, but this survival house can serve as a staging place for a much larger project down the road.

6) Raised Plains House by Smithers Boss

This house is raised to facilitate a farm below (Image via Smithers Boss/YouTube)

There's no rule that says Minecraft homes have to be at ground level, and players have taken this into account accordingly. This build keeps the living quarters up top on a deck. Underneath, players can till and grow a nice farm of crops for their survival needs.

It's aesthetically pleasing and functional for Survival Mode players, making it an innovative design. It's also comprised plainly out of wooden planks with a small amount of cobblestone for style, making it an easy build.

7) Mini Farm House by A1MOSTADDICTED Minecraft

Don't mind the skeleton in this build picture; it isn't included (Image via A1MOSTADDICTED Minecraft/YouTube)

Another micro build by A1MOSTADDICTED, this house is super small and features a rooftop planter box for a player's farming needs. Granted, players won't be able to grow a ton of crops at the top of this house. However, it should help out in a pinch when players really need it.

A nearby pool of water also allows players to fish if needed, adding to the food stockpile that this tiny house can accrue. Players may want to expand on this house at a later date, but it certainly serves its core purpose as is.

8) Windmill House by ItsMarloe

A windmill can take a while to build but looks delightful (Image via ItsMarloe/YouTube)

Windmills fit in perfectly in Minecraft's plains biomes, so why not live in one?

Windmills were once used to ground wheat, and while doing so in Minecraft can be a little tougher, the interior of this windmill build makes for an excellent living space.

Its multi-floored design reserves space for sleeping, storage and crafting all without leaving the premises. The top-most area can also provide a great view of the surroundings in order to scope out other potential build sites.

9) Two-Story Plains House by Smithers Boss

This build is simple, effective, and looks quite pleasing (Image via Smithers Boss/YouTube)

Constructed from oak planks but featuring a compact two-story build, this creation by Smithers Boss is a quick build with a view.

Stairs lead up to the sleeping area, while players can store and craft on the first floor if they'd like. Large window panes ensure that players can look out into their biome if they'd like.

The natural lighting these provide is also a plus, meaning players won't need to rely on torches or lanterns for the build.

10) Plains Cottage by Foxtel

This build will take time, but players likely won't need another home unless they'd like to build one (Image via Foxtel/YouTube)

This is a significantly more complex but gorgeous Minecraft cottage. There's a lot to love about this build by Foxtel.

The upper floor requires quartz for its walls, while its lower floor consists of stone and stone bricks. A plethora of leaf blocks, vines, and flowers create a lovely rustic feel. Meanwhile, the exterior lighting in the form of lanterns ensures players are kept safe on the darkest nights.

Creating details like this will take quite some time, but players who complete this house design won't need to worry about a new home for a while.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh