5 best cozy Minecraft cottage blueprints

Minecraft cottages are small, cozy home-like buildings that can be built inside any survival or creative world. They are designed to be easy to construct and come in different shapes and sizes.

No matter what the use case for a cottage may be, there are dozens of great designs out there. Those searching for a particularly good Minecraft cottage to build can check out this helpful guide, which will highlight not just one but five brilliant choices to try out.

Five great Minecraft cottage building tutorials

5) Fantasy Cottage

This fantasy cottage design showcased by Minecraft YouTuber "BigTonyMC" highlights a brilliant build perfect for any roleplay or roleplay server setting. This build is also ideal for beginners due to its low resource cost. It only requires a few stacks of material due to its compact size.

Although this particular build may not be the biggest on this list, it is extremely functional and has all the amenities players could ever need inside, such as storage space, crafting space, a bed, and furnaces.

4) Aesthetic Cottage

For those looking to build a charming cozy cottage, this design showcased by YouTuber "Aycocado" is nothing short of brilliant.

This particular cottage has a beautiful design and features an exterior primarily made from wood and cobblestone. This build fits in perfectly within picturesque areas such as mountains, forests, or even beaches.

3) Forest Cottage

This next design by popular YouTuber "BigTonyMC" is called the "forest cottage." It's easy enough to tell how it got this name. The design looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale forest.

In terms of construction costs, this build is also relatively cheap. It only requires wood, quartz, bricks, and stone for construction costs. However, for those in Minecraft survival mode, the bricks can even be replaced with another material if too scarce to obtain.

2) Big Cottage

While cottages aren't exactly known for being incredibly spacious, that doesn't mean they can't be. This particular build, highlighted by popular YouTuber "Tootsie" is an excellent example of a cottage capable of housing many players at a time.

While a cottage this big is likely to be difficult to build if limited to a short amount of resources, the result is absolutely worth it. As many can easily live under this one roof, it's a great choice when playing team-based survival game modes, such as Minecraft factions servers, for example.

1) Fairytale Cottage

Last but certainly not least is another cottage tutorial by YouTuber "BigTonyMC." This fairytale cottage is quite different from the other cottages in Minecraft because it has many features that make it look like something out of a picture-perfect fairytale.

It has a beautiful exterior with flowers and trees and an interior that includes stained glass windows and a fireplace. Those looking to construct this build won't have to break the bank, either. It's relatively cheap to assemble and only really requires a few stacks of logs, bricks, glass, and clay/concrete for the exterior walls.

