5 best Factions Servers for Minecraft Java Edition (2022)

Minecraft factions servers are one of the most classic and popular multiplayer game modes. The goal in these servers is not just to survive by oneself or with friends but also to fight against other factions and take over their land. There are many types of Factions Servers with their own unique goals and rules, so players must find one that appeals to them before joining.

For those looking for a great Minecraft faction server to join, this is the right place to be. This helpful guide will highlight not just one, but five of the absolute best Minecraft servers for factions to join that still receive frequent updates in 2022.

Five best Minecraft Java Edition Factions servers to play

1) Purple Ore Factions

IP Address: purpleore.com

Purple Ore is a great place for fans of factions (Image via Mojang)

Purple Ore is one of many Minecraft factions servers out there, but it's proven to be one of the best. This tried and true server offers an amazing experience with lots of unique features and options to choose from.

On this server, players can opt to go solo and create their own independent faction or, instead, team up with friends to create a team faction with lots of members. There are also various features that make this server stand out from the others, such as events, custom ranks, and custom kits.

Also boasting an uptime of over eight years and an active, friendly staff team, this server is an excellent choice for anyone looking for the perfect factions server to play.

2) MassiveCraft Factions

IP Address: massivecraft.com

Massivecraft is a top-notch choice for factions (Image via Mojang)

MasiveCraft is a Minecraft factions server that provides a personalized experience for players. It offers multiple worlds, each with its own unique features and an incredible number of custom plugins that provide players with the opportunity to customize their experience even further.

The MassiveCraft community is built on the idea that players always come first, which is exactly why the server has remained so popular. The admins are always striving to make the experience as enjoyable as possible for both old and new players alike, making this server a great place for anyone to play factions.

3) Viper PvP Network

IP Address: play.vipermc.net

Viper PvP Network is an exciting, fast-paced Minecraft PvP network with a strong focus on competitive gameplay modes such as HCF (Hardcore Factions) and regular factions. The skill barrier on this server is high, and it’s only recommended for the most veteran and skilled fans of Minecraft PvP out there.

In terms of uptime, this server has been around for many years now and is well regarded in the community as one of the best places to enjoy factions and other PvP based game modes. It also has many well-known famous YouTubers who are also known to play here, such as "LolItsAlex," "MeeZoid," and "Headed."

4) Minesuperior

IP Address: play.minesuperior.com

Minesuperior is another great place for factions (Image via Mojang)

Minesuperior is a factions server with a great community and a very active staff. It has been around for years and has seen many changes, but it still remains one of the most popular servers out there. Minesuperior has plenty of custom features that make it stand out from other Minecraft factions servers.

Should players ever get bored of factions, however, there's also plenty of other fun game modes to try out on the network, such as Prisons, Skyblock, Towny, and even Creative.

5) The Archon Factions

IP Address: archonhq.net

The Archon is one of the longest standing faction servers (Image via Mojang)

The Archon is one of the oldest factions servers that is still active. It has been running since 2013 and has seen a large number of players come and go. Many faction servers have popped up over the years, but The Archon is one of the few that has stood strong for almost ten years. This makes it one of the most established factions servers out there, with a thriving community that loves it dearly.

In terms of gameplay, The Archon has a heavy PvP focus and boasts many custom plugins, custom world generation, and custom terrain features. As of right now, there are over 1,000 players on The Archon at any given time. This is because it has been running for almost a decade and has been updated regularly to ensure that it stays up-to-date with the latest version of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author only. The factions servers listed above are also in no particular order of quality.

