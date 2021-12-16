5 best Minecraft features that are still not as popular

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the most popular games ever created, boasting a monthly player count of over 100 million players. However, some specific in-game features are still relatively unknown and often don't receive as much love as they should.

This article will highlight some of the most underutilized but important Minecraft features that players can benefit from knowing about.

5 of the most lesser-known Minecraft features

5) Enchanted Golden Apple

Although most Minecraft PvPers may be familiar with normal golden apples, enchanted golden apples are a lesser-known but much more powerful variant.

These enchanted golden apples provide Absorption IV for two minutes (provides 8 golden hearts), Regeneration II for 30 seconds (heals 8 hearts), Fire Resistance I for five minutes, and Resistance I for five minutes (20% overall reduced damage).

It used to be possible to craft these items by using gold blocks, but that is no longer possible. Now, the only way to get an enchanted apple is to find them in automatically generated chests across the world, which makes them extremely rare and underutilized.

4) Command Blocks

The command block is a highly useful but lesser-known Minecraft item that is extremely unique. Although the command block cannot be obtained legitimately in survival mode, they are highly popular on Minecraft servers and custom maps.

Despite being extremely powerful, the block is truly unique to any other in the game and therefore has a slight learning curve to it. Currently, the only way to get a Command Block is by using the command /give <username> command_block.

3) Mob Heads

Mob Heads are one of the most awesome features in Minecraft. However, they can also be very hard to acquire, causing them to be far less known. There are many different types of mob heads that players can obtain, each ranging in individual rarity.

The most common mob head that players are likely to come across is the Wither Skeleton head. Even though it's the most common head, there's only a measly 2.5% chance of receiving one if a Wither Skeleton is killed by a wolf.

Alternatively, if players are after any rarer heads, such as zombies, creepers, dragons, or skeleton heads, the task is much harder. The only way is if a mob dies from a charged creeper explosion, and to get a charged creeper is for it to be struck by lightning. All in all, mob heads are very rarely seen and thus appreciated but are definitely a very cool feature to the game.

2) Totem Of Undying

The Totem of Undying is an item that can only be found in one of the exceptionally uncommon Woodland Mansions structures. Once located, players will have to go inside and find the Evoker, which is an illager. He is a sorcerer who attacks unsuspecting players with spells.

If players manage to kill the Evoker, they will be handsomely rewarded with the Totem of Undying. The Totem of Undying, if equipped in the off-hand slot, will bring players back to life upon dying.

1) Dinnerbone/Jeb Nametag

This is a funny little feature that many people don’t know about, implemented as an ode to the Minecraft developer Nathan "Dinnerbone" Adams. To pull this off, players will need access to a name tag, an anvil, and a few levels of XP.

By using a nametag in an anvil and renaming it to "Dinnerbone" or "Grumm," then right-clicking it on any mob will force said mob upside down. If that wasn't enough, Minecraft players could also rename a nametag to “jeb_” and right-click on a sheep to make its wool change colors like a rainbow.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu