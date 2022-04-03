Top 5 Windmill designs for beginners in Minecraft

When playing Minecraft, some players might focus on beating the ender dragon or fighting mobs, while others might focus on getting the rarest items in the game. However, some dedicate their time to constructing amazing structures like windmills using the different blocks present in the game.

Windmills are a common structural choice for many builders, including new players and veterans. These structures give a player-made base a unique feel and are a testament to a player's building skill. With the freedom Minecraft offers, some pretty interesting builds have made their way across to the community forums.

This article will highlight some of the best windmill designs that beginners can attempt.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Minecraft windmill builds for newer players

5) Windmill home (Build by u/BlackSwallow19 on reddit)

This build consists of a windmill tower connected to a medium-sized house. The blades of the windmill are made using dark oak stairs and stripped dark oak logs. The design is also quite easy to follow. A roof for the entire structure can be seen just behind the windmill blades, made of oxidized copper blocks and blackstone blocks, with a lightning rod on top.

The windmill’s tower has a simple design and is made using oak planks and stripped birch logs. The base of the windmill tower contains a small entrance into the tower, where a grindstone is visible. Players can decorate this part as they see fit. The house on the right of the tower also leads into the same room.

This build could prove a little tricky for newer players. However, a link to the timelapse for the build is given in the Reddit post’s comments by the builder. Combining that with the pictures provided in the post can give players a pretty good idea of how to build this windmill house.

4) Functional windmill (Build by u/fcktravisscott on Reddit)

This build is a fantastic representation of what a functional, rotating windmill looks like in Minecraft. Using redstone, the builder has put together an impeccable beginner build that includes a rotating windmill and a wheat farm.

The windmill has a simple design and is made from basic materials like wool, dark oak fences, dark oak planks, and cobblestone. Haybales can be seen around the build as well, adding to the overall aesthetic.

3) Simple windmill (Build by u/randonOne88 on Reddit)

This Minecraft design contains a large windmill perched on top of a tall tower. Almost all of the build has been made using wooden planks and log blocks. The wooden blocks are utilized as pillars for the structure. Smaller pillars of stripped wooden logs can be seen around the structure as well.

The top of the tower contains some copper blocks and a lightning rod at the very top. The blades of the windmill have been made using wooden fences and stairs, with the core building being made out of cobblestone. This build is perfect for beginners.

2) Survival cottage with windmill (Build by u/Vanilla_Xtract on Reddit)

The quaint little windmill design is quite detailed and serves as a representation of an energy source for a small cottage in the woods. The blades of the windmill are made using wooden planks, stairs, stripped logs, and trapdoors.

The main tower uses a ton of different blocks in its design. Cobblestone can be seen at the very bottom, with calcite and polished blackstone in the middle and stripped logs and planks completing the build. A small cottage entrance sits on the right side of the structure.

1) Windmill and farm (Build by u/StuartisUnoriginal on Reddit)

This magnificent build is a great choice for beginners in Minecraft. It is based around a large windmill in the middle of a gigantic wheat field. The enormous windmill is made using early game materials like cobblestone, stripped wood logs, wooden planks, and stone bricks. The blades of the windmill are once again made using white wool. Lanterns have been used for decoration and lighting.

Edited by Danyal Arabi