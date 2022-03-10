Top 3 uses of Lightning Rod in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.17 brought a ton of changes to the game. While the update only serves as part one of the massive Caves and Cliffs update, it introduced some significant changes and additions to the game.

Among them were new mobs, such as goats, axolotls, glow squids, the new stone-type block known as deepslate, amethyst geodes, and more. However, one of the most significant features was the new ore that was added: copper. Additionally, items that use copper in their recipes are some of the most unique items in the game.

These items include copper blocks and their variants, which exhibit the real-life process of oxidization when exposed to air; the spyglass, which brings the previously modded-only “zoom” feature to the vanilla version of Minecraft; and the lightning rod, which is a unique gadget that will be talked about in this article.

Lighting Rod in Minecraft: 3 best uses of the item

1) Diverting lightning strikes

Lightening rods can be a valuable addition to one's house (Image via Minecraft)

The primary use of the lightning rod in the game is to divert incoming lightning strikes. This can be pivotal in protecting one's house. This is because a significant chunk of players' and villagers’ houses in the game are made from wood and (at times) other flammable materials like wool.

Therefore, lighting rods can prevent a player’s house from being set on fire, as a lightning strike sets fire to wooden blocks in Minecraft.

2) Mob-related uses

The items have a ton of mob-related uses. As players might know, when struck by lightning, some mobs show unusual properties. The Creeper is an example of one such mob turning into a charged Creeper when struck by lightning. This can be orchestrated with the help of a lightning rod.

Additionally, lightning rods can steer lightning strikes away from other mobs. For example, a villager changes in the Witch mob when struck by lightning. This scenario can be prevented using a lightning rod, thus eliminating the possibility of an additional hostile mob.

3) Redstone signals

When struck by lightning, lightning rods emit a Redstone signal. This allows them to be a part of Redstone circuits, making for many new possibilities regarding Redstone contraptions and unique ways to use them.

Copper ore is one of the more unique ores in the game. Copper cannot be used to make regular gear made like weapons, tools, and armor from other metals like diamonds, iron, gold, and more. However, it can be used for many decorative purposes in the game.

