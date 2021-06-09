Copper ore in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: All you need to know

Copper Ore is one of the many blocks that have been added to Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I.

Copper ore is the first ore added to Minecraft in quite some time, as the last was Nether Quartz, which was added in 2013. Copper ore can come in two variants: stone, as seen above, or a new block called deepslate.

Listed below is everything players need to know about copper ore in this new Minecraft update!

Generation of Copper Ore in Minecraft

Copper ore is able to generate anywhere in the Overworld through veins of copper, just like iron, gold and coal. In Java edition, copper ore will generate about 6 times per chunk, in groups of zero to sixteen. Copper ore can be found in layers 0 to 96, being more common in layers 47 and 48, while becoming less common at the ends.

Copper ore can naturally replace stone, granite, diorite, andesite, tuff and deepslate. However, copper ore will rarely replace deepslate and tuff, generating within the deepslate and tuff areas in layers 0 to 16, and when it replaces deepslate or tuff, it becomes deepslate copper ore.

Breaking Copper Ore

Copper ore has to be mined with a stone pickaxe or higher, or it will not drop any copper. When mining copper, it will drop 2-3 raw copper, unless it is mined with a Silk Touch pickaxe. If players have the Fortune III enchantment on their mining tool, copper ore will drop up to 12 raw copper.

Copper Ore Usage

The main use of copper ore in Minecraft is to obtain copper ingots. When copper ingots are obtained, the player can use nine copper ingots to make copper blocks. Copper ore will not weather like copper blocks due, although the ore can show some oxidization, adding a bit of turquoise within the copper color.

Copper Blocks

Copper blocks are decorative blocks that will oxidize over time, gaining a verdigris appearance. However, it can be crafted into a waxed version that does not oxidize.

Players are able to craft the blocks back into copper ingots, unless the blocks are fully or partly oxidized. Lots of players, and even Minecraft game developers, have mentioned that copper blocks are some of their favorite because the oxidized blocks can help tell a story and create a history in their Minecraft world.

