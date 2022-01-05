5 best crop farms in Minecraft

Cultivating crops is one of the many things players can do in Minecraft. Like real-life crops, Minecraft crops require dirt, water, and growing time. But the waiting process can get long, and then manually harvesting them just becomes tiring.

Luckily, players can automate crop farming just like most other resources in Minecraft. Automatic farms can harvest crops and collect them without requiring any help. Players can also build semi-automatic farms and use an auto clicker to automate them.

This article lists some amazing crop farms to build in Minecraft. Using these farms, players can get tons of food, earn emeralds by trading crops, and get XP.

Useful crop farms to build in Minecraft

5) Kelp farm

Kelp, when in its raw state, isn't that great. However, players can turn kelp into bone meal using a composter or burn it into dried kelp, which can be turned into dried kelp blocks. Dried kelp blocks are an excellent fuel and last long like lava buckets.

Kelp grow automatically as long as there is water available. Players can easily create a kelp farm using pistons and observers.

4) Bamboo/sugarcane farm

Both bamboo and sugarcane are easy to farm and grow a lot like kelp. Players can detect when a bamboo or sugarcane has grown using observers. The signal from the observer will cause the piston to break bamboo or sugarcane.

Bamboo can be turned into sticks and traded for emeralds or used as fuel. Sugarcane is used for crafting papers and sugars in Minecraft.

3) Melon and pumpkin farm

Melon and pumpkin farms also rely on observers and pumpkins. Using observers, players can detect when a new melon and pumpkin has grown out of the stem. Pistons can push the melon/pumpkin and drop it into the collection system.

Players can trade melons and pumpkins with farmers for emeralds. With a melon and pumpkin farm, players can easily farm emeralds.

2) Micro crop farm

Micro crop farms generally use multiple dispensers to dispense bone meal on crops. This leads to the crop growing at a fast rate. The big downside to this farm is its huge bone meal cost. Players will need a quick and efficient source of bone meal for using micro crop farms.

1) Villager crop farm

Villagers are considered one of the best mobs. Players can use farmers to plant seeds and harvest crops. Farmers are the only villager capable of interacting with blocks in such ways. Villager-based crop farms can produce beetroots, wheat, carrots, and potatoes.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider