Top 5 situations to use lanterns in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game where the dangers and horrors of the night are established right from a player's first day. Darkness or nightfall (not the upcoming status effect) is known for bringing hostile mobs like creepers, skeletons, zombies, and even the terrifying phantoms with it. It also brings light levels in places like caves and enclosed spaces down until the area is pitch black.

However, these mobs can be avoided using light sources found in the game. One of these light sources is the lantern.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: Five most effective uses of lanterns

5) Brightest light source

Lanterns are one of the brightest items in the game. One of the 16 items with a light level of 15, lanterns are a must to be used in a base build, as they are easy to craft, keep the base safe from hostile mobs, and contribute to the "home" aesthetic.

With the recent changes with the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, mob spawning has been tweaked according to the light level. The change indicates that now, if the light level in a specific area is more than zero, no hostile mob will spawn.

This dramatically increases the effectiveness of light sources as they spread over blocks. A light source like a lantern with the highest light level in the game will surround a user's base in a radius of "protective" light, provided the lanterns are placed strategically.

4) Melting snow

While many aspects of the game, such as dragons and monsters, may seem unrealistic, one feature that acknowledges the bridge between realism and fantasy is that snow melts in the game when placed close to light sources. These light sources include torches and, more importantly, lanterns.

Gamers can make some great designs using this feature, making their builds seem more natural. Another example of a feature like this is the oxidation of copper.

3) Flexible placement options

Torches have a reputation as one of the most widely used light sources in the game, as they are easy to use and place. Lanterns, however, allow players to be more creative with their light sources and placement.

While also being brighter, lanterns can be placed or hung almost anywhere.

2) Repelling piglins

Soul lanterns, a variant of the lantern, emit cyan-colored light. An exciting feature about soul lanterns is that they repel piglins.

If users are attempting a build inside the Nether dimension, it would be a great move to place soul lanterns all around the build, thus making piglins steer clear of it.

1) Chains

Earlier in the article, it was established that gamers could hang or place lanterns almost anywhere in Minecraft. While they can be hung without additional support at a one-block height, players can use chains to hang them from any height they want.

However, they will have to manually build a column of chains from the ceiling block to the height they want to hang the lantern.

Lanterns are one of the most aesthetic and beautiful items in Minecraft. Their purpose can genuinely be noticed when users activate shaders and resource packs in their world, which brings features like realistic lighting and post-processing effects to the game.

