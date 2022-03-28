3 best Mushroom houses in Minecraft

There are several biomes in Minecraft. Players often find themselves in common biomes such as plains, deserts, swamps and jungles. If they venture out further or find good world seeds, they might stumble across rare biomes. One of the rarest biomes (arguably the most rare) is the Mushroom Fields Biome.

This biome is characterized by its mycelium and mushroom trees. It always generates as an island, which is surrounded by deep oceans. These islands often generate close to one another, resulting in multiple mushroom fields in a small area.

Mushroom trees, as they are often called, are not just good-looking and apt for decoration. In fact, some of the best houses in Minecraft utilize them. Here are some that players should try and build.

Mushroom house designs to build in Minecraft

3) Tall mushroom

Many players build mushroom houses like a full base, which is much taller than mushrooms grown naturally in Minecraft. This requires a lot of mushroom blocks, but once players have enough, they can make one of the coolest houses.

Gamers will need to use a Silk Touch axe to break them. If they don't, the trees will just drop mushrooms, which won't build a house. Silk Touch ensures they fall the same as they are.

2) Mushroom block house

Mushroom trees are fairly small, so players who want to build this one will need to find and mine a lot of them. Fortunately, most Mushroom Fields have several of them, and they're easy to grow in that biome. They can also be found naturally in Dark Oak biomes, too.

These houses are usually one storey but are significantly bigger than natural mushrooms. Players can build them just like they would a normal base, but they will look a lot cooler. Other blocks can also be used in conjunction if crafters want.

1) Mushroom tree house

The coolest mushroom house is the one that's already built. While most mushrooms don't grow very tall, players can break two blocks and go inside and break the stalk. Fortunately, this doesn't cause them all to fall like gravel or sand.

Gamers may need to find and break other mushrooms with Silk Touch so they can extend the plume to the ground. This may also be possible with a few mushroom blocks removed for the doorway or windows. It'll be a small house, but it's homey and very cute.

