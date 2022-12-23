5 best Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds for mangrove swamps

An update is released for Minecraft every year that adds a lot of new things and makes significant changes to the content of the game. A new variation of the dull swamps was recently introduced called mangrove swamps.

Sadly, this new biome does not generate often, so it's very hard to come across. However, players starting out new worlds in Minecraft 1.19 can use seeds to generate worlds with mangrove swamps close to their spawn point.

5 Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds with a mangrove swamp near spawn

5) Huge swamp and plains village (Seed: 7000013)

An amazing mangrove swamp biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

About 500 blocks from spawn, players will find a massive mangrove swamp biome in the world generated using this seed. Both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game will have the mangrove swamp at -120, 70, 532.

A savannah village (Image via Mojang)

Villages are amazing structures to have close to spawn, as they can provide useful items. Moving about 130 blocks towards the south-west of the spawn point, Java Edition players will also find a savannah biome village.

4) Mangrove swamp at spawn and nine monuments (Seed: -4477207205431667650)

Seedmap of the above mentioned seed (Image via chunkbase)

This is a seed for Java Edition players. It will spawn the player in a mangrove swamp biome right next to the ocean. The ocean biome is unbelievably big and has not two or three but nine ocean monuments.

Closest ocean monument to the spawn (Image via Mojang)

Ocean monuments are one of the rarest Overworld structures in the game. It is a huge underwater building made of unique prismarine blocks. The monument is also the only source of all types of prismarine and sponge blocks. The coordinates (X and Z) of all nine ocean monuments are listed below:

Ocean monument 1: 1188, 368.

Ocean monument 2: 1192, 664.

Ocean monument 3: 1288, 1272.

Ocean monument 4: 1768, 136.

Ocean monument 5: 1784, 712.

Ocean monument 6: 2248, 152.

Ocean monument 7: 2184, 568.

Ocean monument 8: 2616, 168.

Ocean monument 9: 2216, 1192.

3) Desert temples, villages, and ruined portals (Seed: 3377699721527919)

A desert temple (Image via Mojang)

Bedrock Edition Minecraft players will love this seed as it spawns them at a visible distance from a desert temple. These are the ultimate structures to explore for valuable loot, such as diamonds and enchanted books.

The coordinates of the mangrove biome are -122, -48. Minecraft Bedrock players can also explore a ruined portal at -264, 24.

2) Mangrove, jungle, and ruined portal (Seed: 6000017)

Mangrove swamp surrounded by a jungle biome (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a mangrove swamp biome which is unimaginably large. The best part is that it is surrounded by jungle, which is another rare Overworld biome.

A ruined portal in the mangrove swamps (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Java Edition users will have a ruined portal that is fairly close to the spawn point at 52, 69, 89. Inside the loot chest of the ruined portal, players will find a gold pickaxe, a gold sword, and a gold axe. These amazing tools will help them get started in their new world.

Bedrock Edition players can also locate a ruined portal in the same mangrove biome. The coordinates of the portal are 232, 72, -328.

1) Mansion, jungle, and mangrove at spawn (Seed: 761108337036003025)

Mansion and mangrove swamp biome (Image via Mojang)

This seed will generate a world with a mansion within visible distance in Minecraft Java Edition. Moving away from the mansion, a fairly large mangrove swamp can be found at -142, 63, -21. The mangrove biome is also surrounded by a jungle biome.

