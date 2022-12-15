Minecraft 1.19.51 update for Bedrock Edition: Everything you need to know

Mojang has released the latest Minecraft 1.19.51 update for the Bedrock Edition. It launched the update to fix a few bugs and improve some technical aspects of the game. Here is how the studio announced it in its official blog:

"A new update is available that addresses some issues that have occurred since the release of 1.19.50. As always, we appreciate all your help and input! Please report any new bugs at bugs.mojang.com and let your feedback be heard at feedback.minecraft.net."

Even though Mojang works hard to release updates without any bugs, some issues always creep up. This is because the sandbox game is massive and has loads of blocks, items, and features.

Additionally, Mojang added loads of new features in the 1.19.50 update for Bedrock Edition, so the possibility of bugs being present in the game was high.

Full patch notes of the new Minecraft 1.19.51 update for Bedrock Edition according to Mojang blog post

Mojang publishes detailed patch notes for Minecraft updates on its official blog. This is where the developers list all the changes and additions made to the game. The studio did the same for Bedrock Edition's 1.19.51 update.

Here are the full patch notes of the Minecraft 1.19.51 update for Bedrock Edition:

Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay

Pistons can no longer recreate moving blocks that were destroyed mid-move

Horses can no longer be pushed over Fences with Carpets on top

Touch control selection screen will no longer appear on Nintendo Switch

Fixed the Structure Block screen so the Y value field can properly be accessed with just the keyboard

Technical Updates:

The "minecraft:variable_max_auto_step" component has a new property "controlled_value"

This property will override "base_value" when a mob with "minecraft:input_ground_controlled" is being controlled by the player

"jump_prevented_value" will have precedence over both other values

The small Minecraft 1.19.51 update fixed a lot of aspects, including horses, pistons, and more (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft 1.19.51 update is a quick hotfix to some crashes that players have been experiencing in the Bedrock Edition of the game. It also fixes some issues with pistons, horses, structure blocks, and more.

The developers previously mentioned that this update wasn't out for the Nintendo Switch. However, they have since confirmed that it is available on all supported platforms.

How to install the Minecraft 1.19.51 update for Bedrock Edition

An "Update" button will be present on the game's store page through which one can get the latest Minecraft Bedrock Edition update (Image via Sportskeeda)

The process of installing new Minecraft updates on any device is extremely easy. To install the latest Bedrock Edition update, you can follow the instructions given below:

Head over to the store application on your device

Search for the game store page and hit the "Update" button when you find it

The Minecraft 1.19.51 update has been live for quite some time and is available for everyone.

