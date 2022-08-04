How to find horse armor in Minecraft 1.19 update

Horse armor in the Minecraft 1.19 update is a special item that players can find and use to protect their horses. As they make progress in the title, they befriend many mobs and take their help in several ways. One of the best helper mobs in the game is a horse. It can help players travel long distances in a matter of minutes and can even jump way higher than the player.

Gamers can find and place different kinds of horse armor on the mob. Doing this will protect the horse from taking heavy damage from falling, mobs, and other external factors. There are four types of horse armor present in the game. Some are extremely easy to obtain and craft, while others can't be craftad and are rare.

Obtaining and using horse armor in Minecraft 1.19 update

Ways to obtain different horse armors

Leather horse armor

Leather horse armor can be crafted by Minecraft 1.19 players (Image via Mojang)

This is the most basic armor players can place on a horse to provide basic protection. Gamers can either obtain it from leatherworker villagers or craft it with a few leather items.

To craft leather horse armor, players will need seven leather items and place six of them in two parallel vertical lines and the last one in the center of the crafting table. An expert-level leatherworker can also sell the leather horse armor for six emeralds.

Iron, gold, and diamond horse armors

Some structures generate iron, gold, and diamond horse armors (Image via Mojang)

After leather horse armor, all the higher variants can only be found in chests generated in different structures. Hence, they can be placed under the same category. However, their rarity differs based on the material they are made up of.

All these horse armors are found in structures like Dungeons, Desert Temples, End Cities, Jungle Temples, Nether Fortresses, Strongholds, and Villages. The gold horse armor can be encountered in Ruined Portals, and the diamond horse armor can be acquired in Ancient Cities.

The iron horse armor is most commonly found in Dungeons, with more than 21.5% chance of generating in chests. Gold horse armor is most commonly seen in Nether Fortresses, with more than 29.1% chance of generating in chests. Finally, the diamond horse armor is most commonly found in the new Ancient City, with more than 16.1% chance of being produced in chests.

How to use horse armor

A horse wearing a diamond horse armor (Image via Mojang)

To use horse armor on the mob, players must first tame the creature. This can be done by repeatedly mounting the mob in order to increase their temper and tame them. In the taming mechanism, the temper tag of a tamable mob is considered a positive trait.

Once the mob is tamed, players can right-click while sitting on the horse to open the mob's GUI (Graphic User Interface). Here, Minecraft 1.19 players can simply drag and drop the horse armor in the designated slot to place it on the mob.

