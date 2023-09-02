Minecraft player discovers stronghold in Deep Dark Caves 

In Minecraft, where every corner holds secrets waiting to be uncovered, one player named u/GloomyWish recently discovered a stronghold in the Deep Dark biome. For those unfamiliar, a stronghold is a structure in Minecraft that generates underground and is the only place where you can find portals that you can use to get to the end. On the other hand, the Deep Dark biome was introduced in The Wild 1.19 update and is typically found deep beneath the steep mountains, often containing Ancient cities.

In this scenario, the player has discovered both simultaneously, which is quite rare in the game. Let's delve deeper into this article to know what the community has to say about the discovery and what secrets it may hold.

Exploring the reactions to the discovery of the stronghold within the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft

Reddit user u/GloomyWish shared an intriguing image that has set the Minecraft universe abuzz. A stronghold was found in the Deep Dark biome, along with the presence of sculk sensors beside the End portal, with sculk veins weaving through the area. What makes this even more fascinating is the possibility of a warden spawning while exploring the stronghold.

It's worth considering the potential dangers when exploring this newfound stronghold. A Minecraft player commented that summoning a warden and dropping it into the portal to fight the dragon might sound enticing. However, it is questionable whether the warden will be able to harm the dragon.

A Minecraft player commented that Warden beams can't hurt the dragon, and also Mojang did a pretty good job making sure the dragon does not die without player intervention. The game's mechanics seem to protect the dragon from harm, leaving players to defeat it.

It's important to remember that despite these creative strategies, the dragon remains elusive. Mobs can't damage the dragon, which means that the warden will just chase it around until the dragon knocks him 100 blocks in the air over and over until it dies.

While the warden may not be the dragon's nemesis, players have discovered unique methods of tackling the formidable foe. One player mentioned seeing someone breed a swarm of 1000 bees to take on the dragon, which is an unconventional approach in the game.

Interestingly, a creeper explosion can potentially harm the dragon, but there's a catch - it has to already be in the fountain when the dragon perches. It's a rare occurrence, but it demonstrates Minecraft's dynamic gameplay.

The Wither, too, doesn't directly hurt the dragon the way a zombie hurts you when it hits you. The fans say that it's more like the Wither's projectiles are the ones that can hurt the dragon. Some gamers are taking the challenge up a notch by suggesting the spawn of a wither in the end, just to make it a true boss battle.

For the ultimate challenge, someone proposed getting an elder guardian into the mix somehow to complete the boss collection.

The discovery of a stronghold in the Deep Dark Caves of Minecraft has ignited the imagination of players worldwide. With sculk sensors, wardens, and unorthodox strategies in play, the adventure promises to be both thrilling and enigmatic.