Minecraft Sleep Deprived (SDMP) server: All you need to know

The new Sleep Deprived Minecraft multiplayer server is the latest in a long line of content creator-based servers. They are intended to provide content creators with ways to interact naturally and create organic content in a really unique and interesting way. Their storylines tend to have major impacts on the wider community, as well, due to their popularity.

This begs the question, then, of which creators are featured in the SDMP and where it can be watched. All of this and more are detailed in this article.

Everything you need to know about Sleep Deprived's Minecraft server

Members

The SDMP homepage is a great way to find every perspective (Image via SDMP.live)

There are 32 different featured content creators for the SDMP. The star-studded list features prominent Minecraft YouTubers besides popular content creators. Some of these content creators include Schlatt, CaptainSparklez, SwaggerSouls, Ted Nivison, Jawsh, RubberRoss, Fitz, Sips, ConnorEatsPants, and AntVenom. Here's a full list of the members:

Schlatt

Aztrosist

Mikasacus

Apandah

CaptainSparklez

SwaggerSouls

Ted Nivison

Jawsh

Altrive

Nothin' But Lag

FoolishKia

RubberRoss

Nopeify

BerdBoi

meowriza

hunter_hhh

moistdx

ConnorEatsPants

AntVenom

Tucker Keane

At_Lark

Michael McChill

Sinjin Drowning

MrToasten

Fitz

ModestCube

sips_

Telepathics

JC The Caster

riftskeen

selmacashmoney

charborg

Tone

Given the cast of content creators featured on this SMP, it should come as no surprise that the videos and streams around the server are not particularly family-friendly. But it's worth noting that this will mostly depend on the individual content creator, so results may vary.

The server also doesn't have a super serious tone like some Minecraft lifesteal servers, and it feels like a group of friends having fun. It's a nice reminder that the game is about having fun with friends, going on random adventures, and making lifelong memories.

Where to watch

All of the different member perspectives will be streamed on the creator's Twitch, with a nicely made landing page for the server that even provides direct links to each perspective. This homepage also has a YouTube video featuring the server's announcement for potential viewers.

Presumably, each of these perspectives will be uploaded to YouTube, either in VoD form or as edited highlights, as that tends to be the norm for content creator-centric Minecraft servers. But again, this will depend on how each individual creator decides to handle things.