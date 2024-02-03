10 best Minecraft Youtubers to watch in 2024

With both Minecraft and YouTube at some of their highest peaks of popularity, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people creating online content focused around the game. It can be incredibly hard to find new and interesting people who make content around the game.

Detailed below are 10 of the best creators still making content focused on everyone's favorite cozy cube-based building game.

The 10 best Minecraft Youtubers as of 2024

10) Keralis

Boasting more than 2 million subscribers, Keralis features one of the oldest channels on the list, having been created in 2007. His modern content features modded playthroughs and videos on the collaboration server Hermitcraft, which features several large content creators.

Keralis' continued positivity, along with his veteran Youtuber status, helps ensure he remains the tenth-best Minecraft Youtuber of 2024.

9) Ssundee

With over 23 million subscribers, Ssundee is a variety YouTuber who makes a good amount of Minecraft content. This content mostly focuses on random one-off ideas rather than recurring series, meaning it is a great choice for those who prefer content that can be watched sporadically.

The only reason he is this low on the list is because his variety content shares an admittedly larger percentage of his catalog than other YouTubers featured below.

8) Grian

Grian, the second member of Hermitcraft to grace this list, has a YouTube channel featuring nearly 8.5 million subscribers. His regular content ranges from build videos to challenges, alongside his perspective of the events of the Hermitcraft server, of course.

Grian's build videos are incredibly helpful to newer players, and his friendly demeanor makes him a treat to watch. It is more than obvious why he gets a spot on this list.

7) CaptainSparklez

CaptainSparklez is a classic YouTuber with a current subscriber count of more than 11 million. His influence on internet culture as a whole cannot be understated, with his now iconic Minecraft music video and song parodies reaching hundreds of millions of views.

CaptainSparklez's current content is also focused on the game, meaning he is still a great choice and an even better choice as the seventh-best Minecraft Youtuber to watch in 2024.

6) Skip the Tutorial

Skip the Tutorial is a YouTube channel with more than 8 million subscribers. Their Minecraft content, which is most of the content on the channel, is variety content featuring topics such as mod showcases, build ideas, and trivia, to name a few.

This is a great channel for those looking for inspiration or to learn a random fact or two. Skip the Tutorial is more than deserving of the sixth rank on this list.

5) Aphmau

Aphmau is a Minecraft roleplay YouTuber with nearly 20 million subscribers. Each video features a unique premise, meaning that viewers can seek out a theme that seems appealing. This spread of different content genres, alongside the charismatic cast, is exactly what makes her channel appealing enough to rank fifth on this list.

4) LDShadowLady

LDShadowLady is a Minecraft YouTuber with 7.1 million subscribers. Her content is split evenly between build videos and a few different series she runs, such as Last Life and Kingdomcraft.

LDShadowLady's videos are perfect for fans looking for build videos with voiceovers or those looking for great vibes. It is these chill vibes that secure her the fourth spot on the list.

3) Mumbo Jumbo

Mumbo Jumbo is the largest member of the Hermitcraft server, clocking in at just over 9 million subscribers. When not making videos from his perspective of Hermitcraft, he's normally creating content centered around complex redstone builds and compact self-sustaining bases.

With his content being both educational and entertaining, Mumbo Jumbo secures his place as the third-best Minecraft Youtuber by being an invaluable resource and inspiration.

2) Dream

Dream is one of the internet's best-known names, with a YouTube channel subscriber count of over 31 million. His manhunt content, featuring his friends trying to hunt him down within a time limit, saw incredible popularity, with some videos climbing up to more than 100 million views.

Dream is also one of the best players the game has ever seen, being one of the only people to hold their own against Technoblade, who is almost universally agreed to be the best PvP player ever. This makes his content great for those looking to become the best player they can be. Taking this all into consideration, Dream locks his spot as the second best.

1) Squared Media

Squared Media is a unique entry on this list. This channel is not run by a single person, nor does it feature any individual as a spokesperson or lead. Instead, it is run by a group of animators working together to produce incredible Minecraft animations.

They might not have the most subscribers on this list, but their content is inarguably some of the most high-effort ones the game's fandom has ever seen, making their placement on this list more than justified at number 1.