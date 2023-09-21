What are Minecraft roleplay servers?

Minecraft servers take different gameplay modes and social elements from PvP to Survival Multiplayer (SMP) environments. However, roleplay servers have been immensely popular since the game's early days and have continued to thrive over a decade since Mojang's landmark title hit the market. But what are roleplay servers exactly, and what do they entail?

It's a difficult question to answer, as each Minecraft roleplay server tends to be unique in its approach to gameplay. Nevertheless, the multiplayer hubs do share some common concepts and practices that players can expect.

If Minecraft fans are curious about roleplay servers, it doesn't hurt to take a look at how they operate and what is expected of them.

How roleplay servers work in Minecraft

Much like roleplaying games seen in other facets of the gaming industry, Minecraft roleplay servers encourage players to take on the role of a character instead of simply playing as themselves. Although roleplay servers operate in different ways, they tend to use mods and plugins to create worlds where members can immerse themselves in their chosen characters.

By bringing players from around the world together, fans act out characters with their own personalities and roles within the game world. The type of characters that fans can portray depends on the theme of the server, and there is no lack of options. Some of the most popular roleplay servers include themes like medieval, space, cities, towns, and schools.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, though, as Minecraft roleplay servers also utilize themes like pirates, cyberpunk, post-apocalypse, magic and fantasy, and much more. If players have imagined themselves taking on the role of a character in a fictional world, there's more than likely a roleplay server that will fit the bill.

It's fairly conventional in roleplay servers for players to stay in character. They would act as their character would behave, not breaking immersion and referencing Minecraft as a game or bringing up real-world topics.

Although each server has different rules pertaining to not playing in character, it's a rule of thumb not to bring up game mechanics, the server, or refer to other players by their usernames. Mistakes happen, but some multiplayer roleplay settings are a bit more hardline about speaking/behaving out of character than others.

To help enhance the immersion experience, many servers utilize mods and plugins to give a feeling of progression. This can include the likes of MCMMO, which helps players build their skills much like an RPG game and gives them a sense that their chosen character is evolving through their time on the server.

Roleplaying does typically require a certain level of commitment, particularly among smaller servers where character development is even more vital. Many roleplay servers have ongoing storylines involving characters. There can be an expectation for players to remain active so that their character can remain a part of the narrative.

It should be noted that every server is different, though. Sometimes, Minecraft players can simply dive in and get into character, relishing the game world as they spend time in it. Others take a more dedicated approach, but that simply means that fans can pick the server that suits their availability and personal preferences best.

Whatever the case, if Minecraft players enjoy storytelling or playing their part in a larger narrative, a roleplay server may be perfect for them. As long as fans stick to the conventions of the server, they're sure to have a great time developing their character and contributing to the larger storyline.