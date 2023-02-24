Top 5 things to know before joining Minecraft servers

If playing Minecraft solo has gotten a little lonely, there's never a bad time to try a multiplayer server. It's an excellent way to meet other players and enjoy different methods of gameplay with friends and acquaintances.

While diving into a server can be a ton of fun, there are a few things to account for before connecting. Each server is a little different and might require certain things from its players.

There's certainly an overall decorum to follow. However, each server admin runs their worlds in accordance with their own philosophy. Players will want to check a few important points of note before hopping into a server.

If players are looking to join a Minecraft server, there are a few things to keep in mind before doing so.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ensuring the right game version is used and other important things to know before joining a Minecraft server

5) Check the Server Rules

A server's rules are usually considered core tenets and shouldn't be infringed upon (Image via Bukkit Dev)

Most Minecraft servers in operation in 2023 have a set of rules that players are expected to follow. Some of these rules can be found on the server's main website. They can also be found in-game via signposts or books.

Whatever the case may be, it's imperative to read and follow a server's rules thoroughly to avoid getting a ban. Server rules tend to vary. Some servers, like Anarchy, permit most activities, while others run tighter ships and require players to keep things cordial.

4) Ensure the Right Game Version is Being Used

While many Minecraft servers run the current version of the game, others opt for earlier versions for a litany of reasons. For example, many servers prefer version 1.12.2 due to its compatibility with mods and plugins. Others prefer to run many other versions based on the admin's design philosophy.

Before diving into a server, players must ensure that the game client matches the update version of the server being joined. Failing to do so can result in the server not being joinable, or worse, performance and crashing issues can occur in-game.

3) Resource Packs, Mods, and Plugins

Despite many Minecraft servers running the vanilla version of the game, plenty of others customize the gameplay experience using resource packs, shaders, mods, and plugins. Sometimes, it's possible to download these resources automatically when joining the server. However, some admins and operators request that players download their resources beforehand.

It's wise to check and ensure that all the necessary modifications have been made before diving into multiplayer, as the gameplay can be severely impacted otherwise. Players may even be forcefully disconnected for failing to install the necessary resources.

2) Check Ping and Connection

It goes without saying that Minecraft servers are hosted online to facilitate multiplayer gameplay. Since this is the case, the server's location and its IP address have to communicate with multiple players' devices at once. If players don't have the best internet connection or are experiencing severe lag during gameplay, they may need to check the strength of their connection.

Sometimes, a Minecraft server can be overloaded by too many players or players who are a severe distance away from the server's physical location. There are also some griefing tactics that exist to intentionally cause lag on a server. However, to minimize connection issues, it's a good idea for players to ensure that their device has a healthy internet connection before joining a server.

1) Checking for Platform Compatibility

These days, some of the largest Minecraft servers can accommodate any edition of the game connected to them. However, this isn't often the case with some smaller servers, who may be exclusively set for Java or Bedrock Edition.

It's important for players to ensure that the server they are joining is compatible with the edition of the game they're playing. As one would expect, Java servers accommodate Java Edition, but Bedrock servers can facilitate gameplay on Windows, Pocket Edition, and console editions together.

In 2023, many Minecraft servers utilize plugins to allow Java and Bedrock players to enjoy the game together. However, it's wise to double-check first to make sure the right game client is being used.

