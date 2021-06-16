Before Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs came out, Mojang created a poll asking players what mob they wanted added to the game. The Glow Squid won in the end, and ever since, players have been split on whether they like glow squids or not.

However, despite the controversy, glow squids provide an interesting item upon death: glow ink sacs. Glow inc sacs are primarily used on signs to make the text glow and can also be used to make glow item frames.

Listed below is how to make glowing signs in Minecraft 1.17.

Read: Top 5 most common biomes in Minecraft

Glow Signs in Minecraft

As stated previously, glow ink sacs have two uses: glow signs and glow item frames. Both of these are very useful when it comes to placing signs and item frames in low lit areas.

Glow Signs in Minecraft

(via PCGamesN)

Crafting normal signs are easy. Players just need 6 wood planks of any type (be careful because the signs will match the color of whatever wood is used) and one stick. Players just need to place the 6 wood planks along the top two rows of the crafting table and add a stick in the bottom middle in order to create a sign. They will come in stacks of 3.

When the sign is placed, players can write whatever they'd like on it. Now, in order to make the sign glow, all players need to do is right click the sign with a glow ink sac. The text will appear to be glowing, usually having a white or lighter colored border around the text.

Players can also use dye on the text to change its color. This can be done by right clicking the dye on the glowing text.

Glow Item Frames in Minecraft

(via Reddit)

Crafting an item frame is a very easy process too. All players need are 8 sticks and 1 leather. In the crafting bench, place the sticks in square formation all around the edges, with the leather in the middle. This will result in a singular item frame.

Unlike glow signs, in order to make a glow item frame, players must place the regular item frame and the glow ink sac together in a crafting table. This will then produce a glow item frame. A glow item frame illuminates itself as well as the item inside it.

All players need to do is to right click the frame with the item they'd like to put in it for safe keeping.

For amazing Minecraft videos, subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod