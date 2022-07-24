5 ways to improve your ping in Minecraft

When playing Minecraft, ping is extremely important. It shows the connection strength between your computer and the Minecraft server. The lower your ping, the quicker you can send and receive data. Ping is measured in milliseconds, so for example: a ping of 250 ms is much better than a ping of 500 ms.

Playing on Minecraft PvP servers with poor ping is almost impossible. Simply put, high ping makes it hard to land hits properly, especially critical hits (crits) on opponents. For those facing poor ping on Minecraft, try following these five helpful tips to assist in resolving the issue.

5 effective ways to improve connection strength to any Minecraft Server

5) Connect to this testing server with IP: test.prisonfun.com

This server can be used to test ping and connection (Image via Mojang)

This server supports all versions of Minecraft and is online 24/7. It also has specialized testing commands such as /ping which you can type in chat to show your exact ping and ping history. This can therefore be used as a good reference point to see if poor connection problems are being faced on more than one server.

If connection issues are also experienced on the test.prisonfun.com server, then there are likely deeper rooted issues at hand. While this will not fix poor connection issues, assessing whether the problem is from your end rather than the host server is important.

4) Make sure you're not using a VPN

This next one is very important because it can help you get a better connection. You may not be aware of this, but using a VPN to improve your ping can actually harm your connection.

This is because a lot of people use VPNs to hide their IP addresses. And since your IP address is used to see where you are, your VPN will put you in the same location as the VPN server. Put simply, this can oftentimes mean that there is now more distance for the connection to travel which consequently results in worse ping.

3) Try using a VPN

While it may sound rather contradictory to the last point, in some cases you can use a VPN to improve server connection strength and also ping. This is because a VPN will change the location of where your connection is being originated from, and therefore, from a server's point of view, you appear to be in a different location. Therefore, your connection will also take a different route.

For those who play on a server with a high ping, the best thing to do is to try connecting to that server with a VPN and then without it. If using a VPN results in a much lower ping, it may be worth using while playing on that server.

2) Minimize Home Packet Loss

A prime reason that causes high ping on Minecraft servers is having inadequate home connection strength. If the connection from your PC to your router is bad, it can lead to "packet loss" which can severely impact your ping.

Switching from WiFi to an Ethernet connection is a much more reliable way to connect your devices to the internet. This will reduce the amount of packet loss that occurs and provide a more consistent connection in comparison to WiFi.

1) Upgrade Internet connection

Upgrading internet connection is a sure fire way to decrease ping (Image via YouTube, sodumb)

It's a harsh reality, but if none of the above methods have worked to improve your ping, then it might be time to upgrade your home internet connection. This can come in the form of upgrading internet speeds or replacing old hardware such as routers, network switches or modems.

While there's more to the story of bad ping than download speed alone, a good metric to see if your internet connection needs an upgrade is to check the download speed. A download speed of below 5-10MBPS will likely result in poor ping and should be upgraded if possible.

How to check exact ping in Minecraft?

Checking the ping in Minecraft is quite easy and there are multiple ways to do it. The first option is to connect to a server that has a ping testing command. One such server that you can connect to is the server IP: test.prisonfun.com

After connecting to this server, wait for about 2 minutes then type the command /ping in chat to see your overall ping to the server.

A client such as Feather can be used to display pings (Image via Mojang)

Another way to check the ping is to use a modified Minecraft client, such as Feather client. The Feather client has a built-in ping-checking module, which will show the exact ping of all players on the server as seen above.

