7 tips to beat players in Minecraft PVP

Playing Minecraft with other people can be a fun and rewarding experience. Players can band together and go on epic adventures, carrying out tons of activities from fishing to cave mining. However, one aspect of online multiplayer is that it also pits you against players who want to engage in PVP battles.

PVP is one of the most well-known mechanics of online Minecraft. Meaning “Player vs. Player,” the mechanic allows players to compete in short online battles with other players, sometimes for fun, other times for a reward like their loot or some rare resources. This article will list 7 ways players can have an advantage over their opponents while engaging in PVP.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: Best tips to excel at PVP

7) Don’t spam click

This meant that, though not entirely described as “spamming,” the game’s combat before the Combat update relied a lot on quick presses of the attack button. The combat update introduced the timed attack system we are familiar with today, which led to PVP having more strategy and skill.

Story continues below ad

When taking up PVP engagements, players should make sure not to spawn click, resulting in almost no damage to the opposing player. Instead, players should wait for the attack bar to fill up and then attack for maximum damage and attack effectiveness.

6) Critical hits

Critical hits are another major aspect of Minecraft's PVP. Also known as “crits,” these attacks deal 50% more damage than regular hits. Players can identify a critical hit from the cloud of particles that appears when one player performs a critical hit on another player.

Story continues below ad

To get a critical hit, the player needs to first make sure their attack indicator (the small bar below their crosshair) is full. After that, they need to execute the attack by jumping up and attacking right before landing from their jump.

5) The attack meter for swords is the same as a player’s jump duration

Every Minecraft player knows that swords deal an average amount of damage (compared to other weapons like axes) but are quite fast at hurling attacks. However, many players might not know that the time taken for a sword's attack meter to reset from its cooldown is the same as a player’s jump cycle. This means players can efficiently time their critical hits when attacking other players with swords.

Story continues below ad

4) Determine the right sensitivity

Minecraft players, especially those using a mouse and keyboard, should ensure that they are using the right sensitivity before starting a PVP engagement with another player. Both extremes of mouse sensitivity have different effects on the player’s PVP performance.

A low sensitivity will allow the player to be accurate with their shots and hits but will be disadvantageous for quick hand movements and “flicking.” On the other hand, a high sensitivity will allow the player to quickly flick from one side to another, resulting in the player being less accurate. A good sensitivity is often determined through hit and trial.

Story continues below ad

3) Use crossbows for quick shots

Crossbows in Minecraft are common weapons in online PVP kits. What makes them so effective is not that players have to land continuous hits but that they can snipe their enemies in between axe or sword hits to chip away extra damage.

One of the best ways to use a crossbow is to first disable a hostile player’s shield using the axe and then snipe that player with a crossbow from a safe distance.

Story continues below ad

2) Strafing

Strafing is an age-old (yes, it's that old now) defensive combat technique that allows players to potentially evade or dodge their attacker’s shots or hits by constantly moving from side to side (or even forwards and backward). This often disorients their attackers and may cause them to miss shots or hits.

Minecraft is no different. One of the most effective ways of using strafing is to attack immediately after dodging an attack, as the attacker’s attack meter is likely to be on a cooldown. The objective is to be unpredictable.

Story continues below ad

1) Sprint Resetting

This Minecraft mechanic dates back to before the combat update, i.e., Minecraft 1.9. The idea behind sprint resetting stems from the fact that when a player hits another player while sprinting, the first hit they deliver deals a large amount of knockback to the enemy player.

However, if the players were to stop and start sprinting again after their first hit, they can essentially deal this high-knockback attack over and over again, putting their opponent at a higher disadvantage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far