Top 5 things beginners should know about Minecraft PvP

Minecraft PvP has long remained one of the most popular aspects of the game, with the best Minecraft PvP servers attracting tens of thousands of unique players on a daily basis.

Although Minecraft's creator, Mojang, did change core PvP mechanics in the 1.9 update, most of the Minecraft PvP community still remains on the legacy 1.8 PvP combat mechanics. The most popular Minecraft servers use almost exclusively 1.8 PvP mechanics simply because it's much more preferred amongst the majority of players.

This article will take an in-depth look at the best PvP tips for beginners looking to do better in Minecraft PvP, highlighting some of the easiest ways players can quickly improve.

Tips for beginners to improve in Minecraft PvP

5) Switch to using a PvP client

An instant way to improve PvP performance in Minecraft is by using a dedicated PvP client. These clients are used by the majority of the PvP community and are almost a requirement these days for anyone even somewhat serious about PvP performance.

A couple of popular PvP clients include Feather, Lunar, and Badlion client. Such clients are built to instantly boost FPS due to including multiple optimizations. They also include several helpful PvP modifications such as auto-hotkey, auto-sprint, CPS counter, armor durability indicators, and much more.

4) Focus on improving CPS

CPS is a big deal in Minecraft PvP, and often times a player with consistently higher click speed will have a significant advantage in any fight.

Luckily, it's fairly easy to train up CPS to a good level through practice. There is also a multitude of different clicking techniques which players can use to improve CPS, including jitter clicking and butterfly clicking.

3) Play a dedicated PvP practice server

The best Minecraft PvP servers offer players a setting to vigorously train up their combat skills. On these servers, players can practice 1v1 duels with similarly skilled players over and over again in order to steadily improve and climb the ranks.

Some PvP servers such as PvP Land also offer custom "bot" fight modes where players can fight bots instead of other players. This makes it much less awkward to train certain techniques and hence easier to perfect different areas of combat.

2) Use a PvP texture pack

PvP texture packs are almost a requirement when fighting an opponent wielding a weapon with the common "Fire Aspect" enchantment.

Players unequipped with an optimized PvP pack can have a hard time seeing past blinding visual flames inflicted by a fire-aspect weapon, making it difficult to PvP effectively.

PvP texture packs also boast a plethora of different possible optimizations in order for players to reach higher levels of FPS, which is a critical factor in PvP performance.

1) Get good with strafing

Strafing is one of the most important dimensions to PvP in Minecraft, with good strafing technique becoming vital in order to compete among the best at the highest levels.

Fortunately, it's relatively easy to pick up good strafing habits with a bit of practice, and more confident players can go on to develop other advanced strafing-related skills, including mastering the infamous w-tapping method.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu