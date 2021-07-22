5 best Minecraft servers for KitPvP in 2021

KitPvP is a popular gamemode within Minecraft servers and is particularly enjoyed by fans of PvP. It allows players to spawn in ready-made kits of armor, weapons, and potions. These kits are then used to fight others in intense PvP battles, either 1 on 1 or in a free-for-all style.

There are plenty of great Minecraft KitPvP servers to enjoy. The best servers attract thousands of daily players, including some of the best Minecraft PvPers on the planet.

Here are 5 of the best and most popular Minecraft KitPvP servers to join.

5 best Minecraft servers for KitPvP

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purple.wtf

Purple Prison is a highly popular Minecraft PvP Prison server hybrid. Players can join and type "/kit pvp" in the chat to instantly claim a PvP kit and jump right into the action.

The server also features PvP kit duels, complete with a full ELO ranking system. Players can fight each other in intense 1v1 battles with the command /duels.

2) Minemen club

IP Address: minemen.club

Minemen club is one of the most popular dedicated practice PvP servers

Minecraft PvP fans have probably heard of Minemen club, one of the biggest PvP practice servers to ever exist.

Minemen club is particularly well-known for its advanced anti-cheating solution called "Anti Gaming Chair."

Minemen club might be a refreshing change for KitPvP fans who are tired of facing countless cheaters.

3) Lunar Network

IP Address: lunar.gg

Lunar is a very well known brand within the Minecraft PvP scene

Lunar has seen brilliant success in recent times, thanks to its hugely popular Minecraft PvP client called Lunar Client.

The Lunar Minecraft server is a dedicated PvP server that lets players choose their favorite PvP kits and fight in either ranked or practice 1v1 KitPvP duels.

4) PvP Land

IP Address: pvp.land

PvP Land is another popular Minecraft KitPvP server that boasts thousands of players.

PvP Land is known for its practice mode. In this mode, players can fight bots of varying skill levels to train certain areas of their PvP skills and gradually improve.

5) ViperMC

IP Address: play.vipermc.net

ViperMC is very well known in the Minecraft HCF community

Mostly known for HCF (hardcore factions), ViperMC offers a fun and chaotic KitPvP mode known simply as "kits."

In this gamemode, players can select their favorite type of kit out of several premade options and jump into a huge free-for-all brawl, racking up kills in hopes of making the leaderboard.

