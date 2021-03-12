Top 5 PvP texture packs for Minecraft in 2021

PvP in Minecraft typically takes place within Minecraft PvP servers and has consistently remained as one of the most intensely competitive aspects of the game to date.

Due to the cut-throat nature of Minecraft PvP, players often need every extra edge they can get their hands on. Minecraft PvP texture packs help with this, mainly through specialized effects such as low-fire, which have now become the standard within the Minecraft PvP scene.

Note: This article is solely based on the writer's opinion. The views of others may be different.

5 best PvP texture packs to use in Minecraft

#5 - Quantum v3

Quantum v3 is a 128x pack that features a sleek neon blue theme throughout its style choices. The pack also notably includes a long blue sword design, flaunting custom blue ender pearls to match.

Apart from a few specific blocks, most vanilla block textures remain present in this pack. Low-fire is also present in this texture pack. However, the color of fire remains as the standard orange.

Advertisement

The pack can be downloaded here.

#4 - Danteh Dark Red Revamp

The Danteh Dark Red Revamp pack is a 16x PvP texture pack that primarily utilizes a red theme throughout, with red textures seen in armor, swords, bows, sky, rods, and more.

For fans looking for such a specifically red-themed PvP pack, Danteh Dark Red is a great option. The pack also includes several custom particle implementations, such as red arrow trail effects.

The pack can be downloaded here.

#3 - Heartbreaker

Advertisement

Heartbreaker is a pink-themed 16x texture pack with a focus on custom heart-shaped particles and related effects. It also includes a variety of custom block textures that were specially put together for the pack.

The Heartbreaker pack features bright pink armor, tools, swords, bows, rods, and more. The pack is also low-fire and includes a variety of FPS optimizations, making it a good option for those with lower-end PCs.

The pack can be downloaded here.

Also read: The 5 best Minecraft servers for Prison

#2 - Crystal Heart

Crystal Heart is a great 16x PvP texture pack that features a myriad of optimizations to improve FPS. The pack also interestingly comes in both a 1.16 and 1.8 version, so players can remain on their favorite version.

What's most notable about the Crystal Heart pack is the custom sky texture included. Also, the cartoony aesthetic is definitely something unique and fits in brilliantly within the general vibe of the pack.

The pack can be downloaded here.

#1 - Dark Pixels

Advertisement

Dark Pixels is an 8x8 PvP texture pack, meaning that it's the best for lower-end PCs and also great for game modes on specific PvP servers that demand high FPS, such as Minecraft bedwars servers.

The actual pack, stylistically, remains somewhat similar to the vanilla Minecraft texture pack, featuring blocks that attempt to remain true to the style. This makes the pack a perfect choice for players who are only looking to boost FPS and nothing else.

The pack, like every other on this list, features low-fire and optimized PvP particle effects.

The pack can be downloaded here.

Also read: Top 5 Best Minecraft PvP Servers to play in 2021