5 best Minecraft Java Edition updates ever

Over nearly 13 years of its existence, Minecraft has seen quite a few substantial updates. Update 1.19 is on the way and will bring yet another incredible change to the game. These updates keep the game fresh and exciting for players who have been around for some time.

With update 1.19 next in line, there have been 18 major updates to the game, each introducing game-changing features.

Here are the best updates that Minecraft has received so far.

Best updates to Minecraft yet

5) 1.6 - The Horse update

Horse update (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Horses have recently become a staple in Minecraft. Horses, donkeys, and mules were first added with the 1.6 update. This revamped how traveling in the game works.

With these new mobs, the game would forever be changed. Players no longer had to sprint and run through the woods to get places. Food lasted longer, and gamers could get places much faster. The update also introduced new items like saddles, horse armor, and name tags, which have been vital ever since.

4) 1.14 - The Village and Pillage update

A Minecraft village (Image via Mojang)

The Village and Pillage update may have focused on villages, but it also added so many amazing things to the game. Pandas, foxes, wandering traders, scaffolding, lanterns, and most villager job blocks were added. Villagers became incredibly useful following this update as they all had trades that could be accessed through the new job blocks.

It's significantly easier to get emeralds now, thanks to this update.

3) 1.9 - The Combat update

1.9 update (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Combat used to be fairly rudimentary. Update 1.9 changed all of that. It introduced key additions like tipped arrows, increased axe damage, shields, lingering potions, and several new structures. The use of tipped arrows added a twist to ranged combat and made bows far more useful. Increasing axe damage made those a valid weapon, too. Igloos, new End City structures, Chorus Plant trees, and more all got their start in the Combat update.

2) 1.16 - The Nether update

icenie @icenie3 #Minecraft I think I recreated one of the scenes from the 1.16 trailer on axedent. #Minecraft I think I recreated one of the scenes from the 1.16 trailer on axedent. https://t.co/d6Du8QMHNz

The Nether has been around for quite some time, but it received a major overhaul in the 1.16 update. New biomes, including Warped Forests, Basalt Deltas, and more, were introduced; more dangerous mobs joined the game as well.

The Nether was already dangerous, but update 1.16 raised the stakes in a major way. It's more dangerous now but also more worthwhile to explore since there are more biomes to visit, mobs to fight (and barter with Piglins), and loot to collect.

1) 1.5 - The Redstone update

Minecraft News @_MINECRAFT_LIVE In 2013

Minecraft 1.5 update was released adding lots of redstone components and quartz In 2013Minecraft 1.5 update was released adding lots of redstone components and quartz https://t.co/AcMIfm2hsB

No single item has been more influential in Minecraft than redstone, and players have the 1.5 update to thank for that. Naturally, other updates have altered and changed redstone to ultimately make it what it is today, but the 1.5 update started it all. If not for that update, the game would be very different today and probably much worse. Redstone has allowed players to make wondrous inventions that have made the game, at the very least, much more interesting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh