What does knockback do in Minecraft?

Knockback is one of the many enchantments that players can apply to weapons in Minecraft.

Enchantments in Minecraft are like perks that make the player's weapon stronger and more efficient. They can be placed on a tool using an anvil or enchantment table.

Players can create an enchantment table using four obsidian, two diamonds, and one regular book.

Players can create an anvil using three blocks of iron and four iron ingots. Anvils will apply enchantments to weapons using enchanted books found around the Minecraft world. This is how players can apply multiple enchantments to one piece of equipment.

An enchantment table will just give players a randomized list of enchantments that they can choose from. Players can place bookshelves around the enchantment table to increase the strength of the enchantments that are listed.

Lapis will also be required for a player to enchant things. Lapis is a blue item that is commonly found around the Minecraft world in the lower levels of caves and ravines.

Knockback is a little more common than other enchantments in Minecraft. This article takes a look at what knockback is as well as the best weapon to place it on.

Knockback in Minecraft

What does it do?

When mobs are hit with a weapon enchanted with knockback, they will get knocked backwards, causing them to be pushed away from the player.

This enchantment will give the player a little more protection from mobs. Using this enchantment will also give players time to reload if they are using a bow. For example, if players run out of arrows while fighting a group of mobs using a bow, they can knock the mob back until they have time to switch to a different bow or add more arrows.

Knockback is a really good enchantment to have against certain mobs in Minecraft. It is also very helpful against other players who are a threat.

What mobs is it most helpful against?

Knockback is a very good enchantment to counter a creeper in Minecraft. Creepers are explosive mobs in Minecraft that will explode the player and anything that is around them.

Creepers can be very hard to counter if the player does not have the right weapons. Once the creeper explodes, the player will be killed and all of their items can be lost.

Knockback is one of the best enchantments to counter the creeper as it will push the creeper back, causing it to explode away from the player.

What weapon is knockback placed on?

Knockback is placed on swords in Minecraft. A sword is what players would typically use when fighting off mobs.

Knockback can be placed on a sword using an enchantment table or anvil.

