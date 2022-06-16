7 best server plugins for Minecraft's 1.19 update

Minecraft servers perform well enough on their own, but plugins augment player experiences to further tailor to the population's needs.

Minecraft server plugins come in many forms. Some provide quality-of-life enhancements, while others implement new content not found in the vanilla build of the game. These plugins also come from various frontends, such as Bukkit and Spigot, depending on what the server administrator is running on their server.

There is a vast selection of plugins to implement into a player's server. Due to this, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most popular plugins currently compatible with Minecraft 1.19 after the debut of The Wild Update.

The most popular Bukkit plugins for Minecraft 1.19 servers

7) FastAsyncVoxelSniper

This plugin allows for quick world editing using 3D brushes (Image via もんき～/YouTube)

Creating the ideal landscape on a Minecraft server can be tricky. Fortunately, the FastAsyncVoxelSniper plugin exists for a reason.

This plugin specializes in long-range world editing, allowing admins to craft landscapes in their server using an accessible suite of tools. Massive terraforming jobs can be finished in minutes, while users can still fine-tune small details as well. Best of all, the plugin uses a meager amount of virtual RAM, ensuring there aren't any performance issues while utilizing the plugin.

6) Cristichi's Tree Capitator

A vast assortment of logs cut down with this plugin (Image via Cristichi)

Minecraft worlds have a massive assortment of trees, which take time to cut down. However, Cristichi's Tree Capitator makes this process much easier. By breaking a lone log block on a Minecraft tree with this plugin, the tree should topple and break without the need to break any additional log blocks. This plugin is completely compatible with version 1.19 and works even on trees in the Nether.

The Tree Capitator also features the ability to automatically update itself and protect saplings while being re-planted to avoid griefing or accidental breakage.

5) FastAsyncWorldEdit

This plugin operates highly similar to WorldEdit (Image via NotMyFaulti)

Made by the same developer as FastAsyncVoxelSniper, this Minecraft plugin is another world shaper that operates similarly to the popular WorldEdit plugin. It features over 200 commands and visual indicators to view the terraforming process in real-time. There's also a possibility to include additional features such as lighting, masking, patterns, and transformations.

This plugin can even automatically repair corrupted schematic files if they import in a problematic fashion.

4) EconomyShopGUI

A shop interface formed in the plugin (Image via gypopo2)

Setting up a shop in a server can be a sizable undertaking. This is due to villager trades not facilitating enough of an economy of their own in-game. However, EconomyShopGUI allows admins to set up entire shops and market economies for players to use.

All the shops can be configured with commands with zero configuration files needed. Players can even add "unsafe" enchantments to items and provide discounts to those who meet certain requirements.

3) Minepacks

Minepacks adds backpacks for players to enhance their storage (Image via Barbercraft/YouTube)

Minecraft's stock inventory setup works alright, but it can certainly be better. Through the Minepacks plugin, players can equip backpacks of various sizes to enhance their storage. These backpacks even have MySQL compatibility, allowing for the storage and use of custom content and items if required. The backpacks can even auto-collect items if players' inventory is full.

With this plugin, players aren't likely to run out of inventory space for quite some time.

2) DropHeads

Various droppable heads are obtainable via DropHeads (Image via EvModder)

By default, obtaining mob heads can be quite difficult. Furthermore, several mob and player heads aren't unobtainable without using commands.

By adding DropHeads to their server, players can loot various mob heads as a death drop. This plugin even provides room for custom mob head drops courtesy of Minecraft-Heads.com and Nano Team. Players can even capture mob heads in certain states, like heads of charged creepers, as opposed to their standard counterparts.

1) Simple Voice Chat

Creation of a voice channel in Simple Voice Chat (Image via henkelmax)

You can never have enough ways to communicate on a server. Text chat comes standard, and many players use programs like Discord to facilitate voice and video chat. However, some players may not want to download additional software to use voice chat, which is where Simple Voice Chat comes in.

This plugin creates a proximity-based voice chat, allowing players to speak to each other if they are close by. Additionally, players can create groups of friends for dedicated private voice channels if they'd like to keep things more tight-knit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

