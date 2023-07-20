10 best Minecraft mods for servers in 2023

Minecraft mods offer a completely new and more immersive experience than vanilla Minecraft. Players install server mods so that everyone across the same server can experience the modification as well as the unique features and functionalities. You can complete objectives with your friends, transport yourself from one place to another, and also view each other on a minimap.

In this article, we will provide you with the best 10 Minecraft mods that are available for servers in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Epic Fight, Dungeons, and other amazing Minecraft server mods in 2023

1) Epic Fight

Epic Fight mod (Image via maninthe_home)

If you are tired of the same old Minecraft combat system and want a completely new experience of fighting with your enemies in the game, then the Epic Fight mod is for you.

It changes the animations and attacking patterns of both the players and the mobs. Further, it adds new movements and weapons to the game. Pressing r on your keyboard will transform your character into battle mode and you will be able to use different forms of attacks.

2) Dungeons

Dungeons mod (Image via dainxt)

Dungeons mod adds a lot of new structures in your Minecraft world. You will find plenty of new enemies to fight with, such as guards, scientists, and slime wolves. Moreover, the boss fights will be really challenging.

Some of the bosses in the game include the Crawler, Kraken, and the King. They will drop loot that will most likely be enchanted weapons similar to those in the vanilla Minecraft.

3) Waystones

Waystones mod (Image via BlayTheNinth)

The Waystones mod introduces some new blocks named Waystones that can be crafted and activated to teleport between them. To craft one, you need to create a Warp Stone that uses ender pearls, purple dyes, and an emerald. Now you can combine it with Obsidian and stone bricks to create the Waystone.

Alternatively, you may also use a Warp Scroll if you do not have access to a Waystone. In multiplayer servers, you may set up Global Waystones so that every player across the server gets access to teleportation around the world.

4) Bountiful

Bountiful mod (Image via Ejektaflex)

The Bountiful mod adds a bounty board across all the villages, giving you objectives to complete. If any village does not have such a board, you may even craft a bounty board and start completing the missions.

There are bounty rewards and the missions will have common, uncommon, rare, or epic status depending on the configuration you have put in the game. This will be a fun mod to be in your multiplayer Minecraft world, where you and your friends can complete bounties to earn rewards.

5) Security Craft

Security Craft mod (Image via Geforce132)

Security Craft is a great mod if you are playing on a public server or with people who can steal your valuables. There are a lot of features that it provides, such as the Universal Block Reinforcer, where you can lock a block so that it can only be broken by the player who locked it.

Other sorts of security items added in this mod are inventory scanner, keycard scanner, retinal scanner, username logger, cage trap, password protect chest, and many more. Moreover, there are cameras in the game that you can use to monitor your base remotely. Some blocks can be modified to look like resources but in reality, they blast when mined like a TNT.

6) Xaero's MiniMap

Xaero's minimap mod (Image via Xaero96)

This mod adds a small minimap on the screen in Minecraft that you can use to navigate around the world. It is extremely beneficial as you will be able to see the Waypoints or the creatures that are around you, any items on the ground, or even your friends.

This minimap will also tell you your coordinates, and the biome you are currently present in. Xaero's MiniMap will show you overworld items such as mobs, players, and flowers. These will appear as their respective icons.

7) Better caves and Mineshafts

Better Caves and Mineshafts (Image via YUNGNICKYOUNG)

This mod completely changes the caves and mineshaft structures in the game. It introduces more of these structures, transforming them into intricate networks, rather than the same monotonous tunnels.

Better Caves and Mineshafts are made by the same developer who has developed some similar versions of the Nether, dungeons, strongholds, and many more. You may go exploring these structures with your friends as each biome promises to provide you with a unique and captivating experience.

8) Morpheus

Morpheus mod (Image via Quetzi)

The Morpheus mod makes changes in the sleep system of the game. It is useful when you are playing with a lot of people as players will be notified when some of them are trying to sleep so that everyone can go to sleep at the same time.

Moreover, you may change the configuration settings of the mod that allows Minecraft to change nighttime to daytime when at least 50% players are sleeping. This number may vary as per your choice.

9) Traveller's Index

Traveller's Index mod (Image via idrae_)

If you are trying to complete Minecraft with your friend, then you may check out the Traveller's index, which adds a new button to the main menu that opens a book. This book will show every item that you have explored and those that you have not.

The Traveller's Index will also support other mods that have been installed in the game. The book will show you different blocks and items of the other mods as well.

10) Paragliders

Paragliders mod (Image via Tictim)

The Paragliders mod is inspired by Zelda and the titular items can be used to glide through the air. These are extremely helpful to go down when exploring the tall towers or when you are near cliffs or the mountains.

The items make use of your stamina in the game, so if you run out, you will fall. This is very similar to the diving process inside water bodies, where you drown when you run out of oxygen.