All new biomes in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update labeled "Trials and Tales" is almost here and is the biggest one that Microsoft's iconic survival game has seen thus far in 2023. It adds a lot of new features, many of which have been requested by fans. This includes new animals, new features, and even brand-new areas that have never been seen before. The latter, in particular, should be an occasion for excitement as it is strikingly different from others, visually speaking.

Let's dive into the specifics of the latest biome introduced for Minecraft's 1.20 update. Here is everything you need to know.

Which biomes does the Minecraft 1.20 update add?

This may disappoint some fans, but the upcoming update only introduces one new biome. However, players should still be excited since this pick has been clamored for a long time. This brand-new biome is called Cherry Blossom, and it is a rare spawn.

As it should be easy to guess, it features a sea of cherry blossom trees across a vast stretch of land. These trees look like other lush ones, except they are crowned with pink cherry blossom flowers instead of leaves.

The trees also have a dark brown bark and a pink cross-section. The forest floor is covered in falling cherry blossom flowers that drift through the wind like snow. Overall, the scene makes for an incredibly striking experience that should make players stop in their tracks to take in the view. It is clearly inspired by Japan's own cherry blossom regions and is confirmed to be the top community pick by developer Mojang.

A biome is a natural habitat in Minecraft with its own geology, ecosystems, lifeforms, and more. As such, players should also expect to see distinct animals appear throughout the cherry blossom biome. Existing creatures like pandas, perhaps?

What else is expected to make an appearance in Minecraft 1.20?

In addition to the cherry wood, bamboo sets should also be craftable with this update. Both can be used to create different items and contraptions to aid exploration and combat. Bamboo, in particular, can be used to easily make rafts that players can use to cross bodies of deep water. This includes both the standard version and one with a chest attached to it, with the latter being especially useful during outdoor expeditions.

But there's more; from camel spawns in undiscovered desert villages to a new mob called Sniffer, there is much to look forward to.

The Sniffer is an interesting ancient animal that can be revived to get a look at Minecraft's past from a lore perspective. Speaking of which, archeology will also be introduced, unearthing a new element to exploration - in this case, quite literally.

Minecraft 1.20 "Trials and Tales" arrives on all platforms on June 7, 2023. It will be available to download for the game across the following systems: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

