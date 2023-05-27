Minecraft 1.20 update: Release date, time, major features, and more

Mojang finally revealed the release date of the Minecraft 1.20 update. This is the upcoming installment of the age-old sandbox title, which the game company has been working on for several months now. It contains all kinds of new features, like biomes, structures, blocks, items, and mobs. The player base has been eagerly waiting for the new update to drop. Thankfully, they do not have to wait much longer.

Mojang took a different approach with this update, revealing its features over a period of time. This was to ensure that they only revealed those that were 100% confirmed for the next update.

This was to prevent giving any false hopes to players. After completing the snapshot phase, they are currently in the pre-release phase and will soon drop the Trails and Tales update.

Everything to know about Minecraft 1.20 update's release date, time, how to download, features, etc.

What is the official release date of the Minecraft 1.20 update

Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! Your journey is about to begin: The Trails & Tales Update arrives June 7!Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! Your journey is about to begin: The Trails & Tales Update arrives June 7! 🎉Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! https://t.co/jPNe0nyMdb

On May 26, 2023, Mojang released their monthly video on their YouTube channel, discussing the update and news related to Minecraft Legends. Finally, Agnes Larsson came into the video and announced the release date of Trails and Tales. The Minecraft 1.20 update will be released on June 7, 2023.

This means that two weeks from now, players can download the latest update and explore everything new in their worlds.

Speculated release time of the Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 update could drop anytime around 8 to 10 pm IST on June 7 (Image via Mojang)

Though Mojang has never revealed the exact time when they will release the updates, players who are extremely excited to get their hands on them would surely want to know. Hence, it can be at least speculated by observing when some of the previous updates have dropped in the past.

If we look at the 1.19 update released last year, Mojang dropped it between 8 and 10 pm IST. This has also been the case for some older updates. Though regularly checking for the update drop throughout the day is advised, players can expect the installment, particularly during that time window.

Since players will be downloading the Trails and Tales update from across the globe, they can simply convert the time zone to know when exactly they will be getting the update.

How to download the Minecraft 1.20 update

Once the Minecraft 1.20 update drops, it will be available on the official launcher and on several store applications (Image via Sportskeeda)

After Mojang drops the update, players can easily download them on both editions of the game.

Java Edition players need to open the official launcher and then the version list beside the play button. There, they will find a version called 'latest release.' If the developers have dropped the update, '1.20' will be visible below the version name, indicating it is the update.

Bedrock Edition players can head to the store application of their device, search for the game, and hit the update button. The update button will only appear if and when the developers drop the installment.

Major features coming with the Minecraft 1.20 update

There are several new features coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

The update will bring two new mobs: Camel and Sniffer, which are passive in nature. Camels will spawn in desert villages, while Sniffer eggs need to be found inside suspicious sand blocks.

Speaking of blocks, the suspicious sand and gravel blocks are part of the new archeology feature. It also adds new pottery sherds and decorated pots that can be found and crafted. Apart from that, there are many other new blocks, like cherry and bamboo wood sets and Calibrated Sculk Sensors.

Armor trims are a brand-new type of item that can be used to add designs to armor parts. It can be used on any armor part using the smithing table. They will be found in various structures.

Lastly, the update brings a brand new biome called Cherry Grove. It is a gorgeous region that grows cherry trees and pink petals. Apart from that, Trail Ruin is a structure that is a major part of archeology, where players will be able to find old blocks and suspicious gravel hiding various items.

