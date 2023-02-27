5 best Minecraft Vanilla servers in 2023

Minecraft is a great game, but playing it with others is even better. That's why there are all kinds of servers, from role-playing to building and everything in between.

People love to play the normal survival gamemode, which is vanilla Minecraft, but it's called single-player for a reason. This article will list five of the best vanilla servers to play with your friends.

Vanilla Minecraft offers tons of fun and adventure.

1) Purple Ore

IP address: purpleore.net

Purple Ore is an enjoyable vanilla server (Image via Mojang)

Purple Ore is an excellent Minecraft server for people who like to build and explore. The server has a nice variety of plugins, including an economy plugin (which is extremely liked), and the owner is friendly. There are also a few rules: no spamming or advertising other servers, no griefing or stealing from other players' bases, etc.

The community on this server makes it stand out from other vanilla Minecraft servers in 2023--they're very welcoming. If you ever need help building something or starting your first house on Purple Ore, someone will always be willing to lend a hand.

For individuals who wish to play vanilla Minecraft but also want to communicate with others, PurpleOre is a server that provides a distinctive experience. Players won't have to worry about being assaulted or duped into purchasing an expensive item on this server because there are no ranks or stores. Players must wander everywhere and explore their surroundings because this game lacks warps and teleport controls.

Average player count: 500-2000

2) Arcadia

IP address: play.mcarcadia.com

Arcadia is a fantastic vanilla server (Image via Mojang)

Arcadia is another Minecraft vanilla survival server with a strong focus on the community, a common commodity on these servers. They are a small community of mature players looking for fun and engaging gameplay without drama.

The well-known community describes itself as vanilla but not all the way, which implies it has a few minor changes to enhance the user experience. One such change is using homes or commands to help you get places a bit easier. They also have other Quality of Life plugins. Except at spawn, they don't provide grief prevention or property claiming. So keep in mind to make your base remote and hidden.

They have been around for six years, and their player base has grown steadily since then. Arcadia's main goal is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, so if you want to play with people who share your values or hang out with some friends, this could be the place for you.

Arcadia is a known semi-vanilla, semi-anarchic server Minecraft community. The server is made to provide a distinct survival experience that is as close to normal Minecraft as feasible.

Average player count: 100-400

3) TulipSurvival

IP address: tulipsurvival.com

TulipSurvival is an incredible server (Image via Mojang)

TulipSurvival is a vanilla survival server with a lot of plugins. The server has many players online at any given time and has been around for years. It has many active staff members on the server, keeping it safe from hackers and griefers.

This server is known to be a very laid-back Minecraft survival server with plugins to improve your quality of life. You may play with your friends, make land claims, build cities, create player warps, buy from other players, and sell their goods, among other things.

Some customized products they provide are player warps, player economy, grief avoidance, voting ranks, and much more. They make an effort to maintain goodwill in this neighborhood. Give the server a try if you're seeking an enjoyable Survival environment.

The owner of TulipSurvival works hard to ensure that all players have an enjoyable experience on his servers. Plenty of commands are available for those who want them, but these can easily not be used if you don't want them in your game.

Average player count: 25-150

4) Purity Vanilla

IP address: purityvanilla.com

Purity Vanilla is a fantastic Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Purity Vanilla is a vanilla server that is custom-made for the community. The server is run by a large team of admins and moderators dedicated to ensuring you have a great time on their server.

The community is small but friendly, so it's easy to make friends if you want to. In addition, many people play on this Minecraft server; some enjoy building impressive structures, while others prefer playing solo and encountering people.

Purity Vanilla has been around since 2019 and continues to grow every day. It is currently hosted in America but has players from all over the world, including Europe, Australia, Africa, and Asia (among others).

The biggest vanilla anarchy server currently using the most recent version of Minecraft is Purity Vanilla. Purity has established itself as the location to play large-scale vanilla Minecraft. People can go to locations millions of blocks away and collaborate to establish vast empires and enormous mob farms, stockpile resources for trading, or explore the globe in search of conflict.

Average player count: 50-200

5) Vanilla Plus

IP address: play.vanillaplus.net

Vanilla Plus is the top vanilla server (Image via Mojang)

One of the most popular Minecraft servers is Vanilla Plus, which offers a vanilla experience with a few extra features. The server is big with a strong community and is run by an extremely competent and outgoing staff team.

The focus on this server is PvP; there are many plugins to help you get started in the battle against other players. You can also play on teams if you prefer not to fight alone. Events here reward participating in different gameplay types, such as PvE or PvP matches against other players.

With home teams and a combat log to make PvP fairer, Vanilla+ is an SMP created to improve survival in Minecraft. It is simply a better survival.

They try to make it so you don't have to buy anything to play; instead, they provide you good perks you may vote for and an excellent method to help the server. At 70, 250 votes, and 500 votes, respectively, your second, third, and fourth homes are all unlocked. Additionally, you will receive a unique item called an Armored Elytra, which has Protection 4, Unbreaking 3, and Mending when you reach 500 votes.

Average player count: 100-500

Minecraft Vanilla server tips and tricks

Tip 1: Light is a crucial asset in the game because it improves vision and serves as a deterrent to most monster spawns, making it the primary means players can keep an area safe. Initially, sunlight and torches will provide the majority of your lighting needs.

Tip 2: Turn on the coordinates in the game's settings. Every time you play, make notes or take a screenshot of significant locations so you have their coordinates and can return to them if necessary. These significant locations may include your main base, a broken nether portal, a village, a stronghold, a mansion, or any other building you want to return to.

Tip 3: Although players of Minecraft will initially get wooden and stone tools, improving as soon as possible is a good idea. Even the difference between a pickaxe of stone and one of iron is a significant advancement. The higher the quality of your tools, the more reliable and efficient they will be. This results in more resources being obtained and fewer trips to the tool-making table.

Tip 4: In Minecraft, it's a good idea to always have a water bucket with you. Whether to cross lava, descend a ravine, or prevent a steep tumble. Water buckets are a versatile implement you should always have with you.

Tip 5: If a Minecraft player has some additional experience levels and Lapis Lazuli is accessible, enchantments can further enhance quality tools. Players can gather all the required materials with the aid of the appropriate tools and enchantments without being concerned about their tools breaking for an extended period.

Poll : 0 votes