Minecraft player creates wholesome Christmas animation

Since it is Christmas, many Minecraft players have made content related to the winter festival. Not only have they decorated their own worlds and showcased them, but some have even made external content related to the game. Recently, Redditor u/JoeFly2009 posted a wholesome animation of an iron golem and baby zombie.

In the animation, an iron golem is seen standing in the snowy plains biome. Suddenly, a baby zombie pops into the frame with a red gift box in hand. The tiny, hostile mob hands the gift to the iron golem. Surprised, the large creature opens the gift to see a poppy flower inside. After looking at it, the golem's eyes turn green instead of red. It then picks up the baby zombie and hugs it.

The overall aesthetic, lighting, and even the animation quality of the content were immaculate. The smaller details of the iron golem's eyes turning green and the baby zombie's eyes closing in bliss after the hug made it even more heartwarming.

Of course, the iron golem's main purpose in the game is to fight and kill zombies, including baby versions. However, since it is Christmas, this video depicts how even arch-foes can set their differences aside and share a fond moment.

Users react to heart-melting Minecraft animation of iron golem and baby zombie

Since many Minecraft players are in a festive mood, this video was a perfect way to warm their hearts. Within a day, the post received over 6k upvotes and a few comments.

Of course, many Redditors discussed how they were expecting something completely different. Since iron golems constantly try to fight zombies, and baby zombies are considered one of the most annoying hostile mobs, users expected a negative outcome at the end of the video.

Redditor u/FULMINAGE thought the iron golem would hit the baby zombie after opening the present, while u/Pawl_Evian commented that they believed the golem would throw the zombie after picking it up.

Some Redditors, like u/Frostgaurdian0, simply appreciated the wholesome animation. u/Kaleb_JamesC and u/ Prokid5634_YT noticed that the iron golem's eyes turned green after seeing the poppy flower and praised the little detail added by the original poster.

Another Redditor, u/0ble06, hilariously stated how this is the only time they will feel happy about baby zombies, mainly because they are so annoying and hard to kill in Minecraft.

Overall, many in the Minecraft subreddit praised the cute animation of a baby zombie gifting an iron golem a poppy flower and them hugging in the end. Since these kinds of wholesome videos are rare on the subreddit, many players were pleasantly surprised. The post still continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.