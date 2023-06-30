What happened to Minecraft subreddit? Redditors bid farewell to official support from developers

One of Minecraft Java Edition's Tech heads, Sliced Lime, recently posted important news on the game's official subreddit post. It says that the Java Edition developers will stop posting official announcements on the game's official subreddit and move away from the platform. This declaration was massive for Minecraft's subreddit since the official posts from developers were the hub for hundreds of players discussing the game and communicating directly with the developers to give them feedback. Here is everything you need to know about the announcement.

Minecraft Java Edition team moves away from the game's official subreddit

Java Edition's senior developer, Sliced Lime, announced that the Java Edition team would no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or communicate with the playerbase.

They also mentioned this decision was made in light of how Reddit, as a social media company, has changed its API policy, drastically increasing the price for any third-party developer to use its API.

This created a massive rift between the moderators and heads of many subreddits and the platform itself. Many pundits even went dark to essentially protest against the new policies. Unfortunately, Reddit did not budge and forced everyone to comply with the rule changes.

Hence, the Minecraft Java Edition developer team is leaving the game's official subreddit in terms of official announcements. Previously, they published changelogs, news about content, events, etc. All that will no longer be posted on the subreddit.

Sliced Lime also mentioned how this change only applies to the snapshot changelog posts and other announcements on the subreddit by the Java Edition team. It is not an official policy or announcement that encompasses Mojang Studios. This means players could still see official announcements from other developers working on other games published by Mojang.

Users bid farewell to the Minecraft Java Edition's team

Since this news came from one of Java Edition's senior developers, it was a huge deal on Minecraft's official subreddit. It received over 19,000 upvotes and nearly one thousand comments within a few days.

Many Redditors, who frequently flocked to the subreddit to read all the latest news about the game, were curious to know where they could read the changelogs now that the Java Edition team has left the subreddit.

Others answered and discussed how Sliced Lime has a YouTube channel on which they constantly post videos about changelogs and updates. A few of them also mentioned the game's official fandom page, which constantly updates and offers changelogs.

Apart from that, others simply thanked the developer team for constantly posting updates on Java Edition. They also discussed how these official announcements helped the community flourish as people discussed the new additions with each other and with developers.

Overall, it was a heartfelt moment in Minecraft's official subreddit as the Java Edition team stopped their official announcements due to Reddit's controversial policy change.

